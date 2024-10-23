23rd October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The Minister of Finance and Planning has reportedly discussed with Washington-based International Monitory Fund and World Bank additional financing of their projects in South Sudan.

Dr. Marial Dongrin has led a government delegation including South Sudan Bank Governor, Dr Alic Garang.

On Monday, Minister Marial Dongrin Ater reportedly met with Mame Astou Diouf, the IMF Mission Chief for South Sudan and discussed the IMF report on economic progress in South Sudan and possible areas of financial assistance.

He and Dr Garang reportedly participated ate the African Caucus meetings with World Bank President, Mr. Jay Banga, and the African Caucus Meeting with IMF Managing Director, Madam Kristalina Georgieva a head of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings on 26th.

The duo also reportedly held separate meetings with the IMF Director for the African Department, Mr. Abebe Selassie, and World Bank Vice President for Development Finance, Mr. Aki Nishio, and discussed additional financing for world financial institution projects in South Sudan.

The are also expected to hold a series of sideline meetings with development partners and friends of South Sudan to explore areas of economic cooperation and solicit more funds to support the country’s economy.

At caucus, African Finance Minister and Governors of Central Banks were said to have raised “matters of regional development and securing Africa’s stake on the global stage.”

Popular Stories
After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 1

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 2

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 3

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute 5

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute

Published October 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public strongly demand for judicial reforms, JRC studies find

Published 2 hours ago

Derik Cultural Festival 4th edition scheduled for Nov. 4 with Taban Lo’Liyong as Personality of the Year

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

Published 4 hours ago

Frustrations as Gudele road condition worsens

Published 4 hours ago

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

Published 5 hours ago

Jonglei Deputy Governor decries gender disparity in civil service positions

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.