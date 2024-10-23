Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

The Minister of Finance and Planning has reportedly discussed with Washington-based International Monitory Fund and World Bank additional financing of their projects in South Sudan.

Dr. Marial Dongrin has led a government delegation including South Sudan Bank Governor, Dr Alic Garang.

On Monday, Minister Marial Dongrin Ater reportedly met with Mame Astou Diouf, the IMF Mission Chief for South Sudan and discussed the IMF report on economic progress in South Sudan and possible areas of financial assistance.

He and Dr Garang reportedly participated ate the African Caucus meetings with World Bank President, Mr. Jay Banga, and the African Caucus Meeting with IMF Managing Director, Madam Kristalina Georgieva a head of the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings on 26th.

The duo also reportedly held separate meetings with the IMF Director for the African Department, Mr. Abebe Selassie, and World Bank Vice President for Development Finance, Mr. Aki Nishio, and discussed additional financing for world financial institution projects in South Sudan.

The are also expected to hold a series of sideline meetings with development partners and friends of South Sudan to explore areas of economic cooperation and solicit more funds to support the country’s economy.

At caucus, African Finance Minister and Governors of Central Banks were said to have raised “matters of regional development and securing Africa’s stake on the global stage.”

