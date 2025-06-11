Military vehicle overturns killing two, injuring ten in Rumbek

Police authorities in Lakes State report that at least two people died and ten others sustained injuries in a road accident along Rumbek North Road on Tuesday.

Lakes State Deputy Director of Traffic Police, Lt. Moses Machuoc, said a military vehicle in Malek Payam was transporting a sick soldier to Rumbek State Hospital when it overturned.

The two who died in the accident include one man and one woman, while the driver also sustained injuries.

The accident occurred around 11:00 AM, and the injured arrived at the hospital around 2:00 PM.

Lt. Machuoc explained that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding, which caused the fatal accident.

“The soldier was given a sick report to go to the hospital. They started the journey to Rumbek hospital, but when they reached Anyijong and Lang-cok, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, which overturned, killing two people and injuring three others. The vehicle was carrying about 12 passengers,” he said.

He added, “The vehicle was speeding and hit a pothole, causing it to overturn. When the driver tried to reverse, he lost control, which led to the accident.”

Those injured are currently receiving treatment at Rumbek State Hospital.

Lt. Machuoc cautioned drivers against speeding on the roads, especially due to their poor condition.

“We have been advising drivers to drive slowly, not at high speed. When you drive slowly, you can reach your destination safely, but speeding increases the risk of accidents,” he said.

When contacted, Dr. Teran Madit, Medical Director of Rumbek State Hospital, confirmed receiving casualties from the accident.

“Unfortunately, the driver was speeding, and the vehicle overturned, killing two people—one man and one woman—and injuring ten others, three of whom sustained severe head injuries,” Dr. Madit said.

