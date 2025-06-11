CEPO reports poor implementation of Governors Forum resolutions

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A mid-term review conducted by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has revealed poor implementation of key decisions by national ministers, state governors, and chief administrators from the 8th Governors and Administrative Areas Forum.

According to Edmond Yakani, Executive Director for CEPO, his organization’s findings underscore a significant shortfall in compliance with the forum’s resolutions.

This lack of full implementation by various levels of government hinders critical progress in governance and service delivery across the country.

The Governors’ forum was designed to foster collaboration between national, state, and administrative area governments, aiming to enhance service delivery and public governance nationwide.

Yakani emphasized the underwhelming progress. “Our finding in summary of the mid-review is that the compliance of our leaders at the national level, at state level, at administrative area level on the implementation of the resolutions of the Eighth Governance Forum is below expectation,” he stated.

He attributed this shortfall to several critical factors, including frequent changes in political leadership at ministerial, state governor, and chief administrator levels, which significantly impact compliance with adopted resolutions.

He also attributed the lack of adequate financial support for the implementation of the resolutions, and Conflicting decisions at the national level that hinder consistent application.

Furthermore, Yakani criticized the national legislature and the Council of States for failing to exercise their oversight role in ensuring adherence to the forum’s resolutions.

The CEPO boss also highlighted growing political disagreements among top leaders, warning that these internal disputes pose a significant threat to peace, governance, and effective service delivery across South Sudan.

CEPO’s review underscores an urgent need for greater commitment and coordinated action from all levels of government to translate the forum’s resolutions into tangible improvements for citizens.

