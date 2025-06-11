11th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   CEPO reports poor implementation of Governors Forum resolutions

CEPO reports poor implementation of Governors Forum resolutions

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

8th Governors Forum. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A mid-term review conducted by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has revealed poor implementation of key decisions by national ministers, state governors, and chief administrators from the 8th Governors and Administrative Areas Forum.

According to Edmond Yakani, Executive Director for CEPO, his organization’s findings underscore a significant shortfall in compliance with the forum’s resolutions.

This lack of full implementation by various levels of government hinders critical progress in governance and service delivery across the country.

The Governors’ forum was designed to foster collaboration between national, state, and administrative area governments, aiming to enhance service delivery and public governance nationwide.

Yakani emphasized the underwhelming progress. “Our finding in summary of the mid-review is that the compliance of our leaders at the national level, at state level, at administrative area level on the implementation of the resolutions of the Eighth Governance Forum is below expectation,” he stated.

He attributed this shortfall to several critical factors, including frequent changes in political leadership at ministerial, state governor, and chief administrator levels, which significantly impact compliance with adopted resolutions.

He also attributed the lack of adequate financial support for the implementation of the resolutions, and Conflicting decisions at the national level that hinder consistent application.

Furthermore, Yakani criticized the national legislature and the Council of States for failing to exercise their oversight role in ensuring adherence to the forum’s resolutions.

The CEPO boss also highlighted growing political disagreements among top leaders, warning that these internal disputes pose a significant threat to peace, governance, and effective service delivery across South Sudan.

CEPO’s review underscores an urgent need for greater commitment and coordinated action from all levels of government to translate the forum’s resolutions into tangible improvements for citizens.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 1

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle 2

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces 3

SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces

Published June 9, 2025

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations 4

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

Published June 6, 2025

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks 5

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published June 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICRC trains 60 South Sudan diplomats on IHL, diplomacy

Published 1 hour ago

Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir warns BoSS officials against 10% kickbacks

Published 2 hours ago

Military vehicle overturns killing two, injuring ten in Rumbek

Published 3 hours ago

CEPO reports poor implementation of Governors Forum resolutions

Published 4 hours ago

Ignite Challenge: WFP & partners offer up to $40,000 for Agri-Innovators

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.