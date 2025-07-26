Melut authorities crack down on tramadol abuse, arrest suspects

Authorities in Melut County, Upper Nile State, have arrested several individuals in possession of narcotic drugs, including Tramadol, as part of a coordinated crackdown on drug abuse and related crimes.

Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, is classified as a narcotic and is commonly misused for its pain-relieving effects. It acts on the brain and central nervous system, blocking pain signals—but when abused, it can lead to addiction, aggressive behavior, and violence.

Melut County Commissioner Manyol Ahoch Aguer confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday, warning that criminal activity involving illicit drugs will not be tolerated.

“The investigations department in the district arrested these suspects who are before me, and they were in possession of the drug Tramadol, which some young people here use, which leads them to commit brutal acts,” said Commissioner Aguer.

He linked the use of the drug to a recent fatal incident involving a local youth.

“A stabbing crime occurred that led to the death of one of the young men here two days ago, and it was later revealed that they had taken Tramadol,” he said. “Also, the abuse of this drug led to an increase in thefts in the market. We will put the criminals in prison to receive punishment.”

The Commissioner thanked the police for their efforts and urged continued action against the illegal drug trade.

Yohanna Monygolia, Managing Director of Palouch Payam, disclosed that the drugs were smuggled into the county through Palouch Airport, arriving from Juba.

“These drugs that were seized today come via the airport from Juba to Palouch Airport,” said Monygolia. “I appeal to the Commissioner to allow us to be present at the airport so that we can prevent such drugs from reaching the county. Our absence from the airport resulted in this smuggling. These drugs include Tramadol and others used by women.”

In response to the incident, security forces have shut down unregulated checkpoints and locations linked to illegal activity in the area.

Brigadier General Joseph Garang, Director of County Police, said that the arrests are part of a wider initiative to safeguard the public.

“We are committed to maintaining peace and order,” said Garang. “This operation is part of our broader plan to enhance security and prevent drug-related crimes in Melut County.”

Local authorities say additional joint operations will continue, and residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities to support the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and violence.

