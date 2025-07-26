26th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Lifestyle | National News | News   |   Melut authorities crack down on tramadol abuse, arrest suspects

Melut authorities crack down on tramadol abuse, arrest suspects

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 40 minutes ago

Melut security operatives are investigating the suspects|Courtesy

Authorities in Melut County, Upper Nile State, have arrested several individuals in possession of narcotic drugs, including Tramadol, as part of a coordinated crackdown on drug abuse and related crimes.

Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, is classified as a narcotic and is commonly misused for its pain-relieving effects. It acts on the brain and central nervous system, blocking pain signals—but when abused, it can lead to addiction, aggressive behavior, and violence.

Melut County Commissioner Manyol Ahoch Aguer confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday, warning that criminal activity involving illicit drugs will not be tolerated.

“The investigations department in the district arrested these suspects who are before me, and they were in possession of the drug Tramadol, which some young people here use, which leads them to commit brutal acts,” said Commissioner Aguer.

He linked the use of the drug to a recent fatal incident involving a local youth.

“A stabbing crime occurred that led to the death of one of the young men here two days ago, and it was later revealed that they had taken Tramadol,” he said. “Also, the abuse of this drug led to an increase in thefts in the market. We will put the criminals in prison to receive punishment.”

The Commissioner thanked the police for their efforts and urged continued action against the illegal drug trade.

Yohanna Monygolia, Managing Director of Palouch Payam, disclosed that the drugs were smuggled into the county through Palouch Airport, arriving from Juba.

“These drugs that were seized today come via the airport from Juba to Palouch Airport,” said Monygolia. “I appeal to the Commissioner to allow us to be present at the airport so that we can prevent such drugs from reaching the county. Our absence from the airport resulted in this smuggling. These drugs include Tramadol and others used by women.”

In response to the incident, security forces have shut down unregulated checkpoints and locations linked to illegal activity in the area.

Brigadier General Joseph Garang, Director of County Police, said that the arrests are part of a wider initiative to safeguard the public.

“We are committed to maintaining peace and order,” said Garang. “This operation is part of our broader plan to enhance security and prevent drug-related crimes in Melut County.”

Local authorities say additional joint operations will continue, and residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities to support the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and violence.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 3

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 4

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk 5

Upper Nile denies relocation of Makal County HQ from Malakal to Wau Shilluk

Published July 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Abyei authorities call for urgent cholera response as outbreak worsens

Published 25 minutes ago

Melut authorities crack down on tramadol abuse, arrest suspects

Published 40 minutes ago

Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts

Published 1 hour ago

Blood Transfusion Service struggling to operate due to lack of funding

Published 20 hours ago

Juba,Terekeka commissioners agree to resolve closure of ‘C’ court

Published 21 hours ago

No roads, no ambulance: Wonduruba authorities say area hit shortage of services

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.