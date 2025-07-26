Lifestyle diseases leading cause of early deaths in South Sudan-experts

Health experts in South Sudan have raised concerns over the growing impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which they say have become a leading cause of premature death in the country. They are urging communities to adopt healthier diets and lifestyles to prevent further loss of life.

According to the South Sudan Red Cross, NCDs such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions have been responsible for about 28% of all deaths in the country since 2022. Of these, 9% were caused by heart disease, 7% by cancer, 2% by diabetes, another 2% by chronic respiratory problems, and 8% by other conditions, including injuries.

Health officials say that the rise in these diseases is largely due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy diets, particularly the increased consumption of processed foods.

These dietary habits, combined with poor urban planning, air pollution, an aging population, and a weak health system, are contributing to the rising death toll.

Joyce Guo, who heads the Diabetes Center at Malakia Primary Health Care Centre under the South Sudan Red Cross, expressed deep concern over current eating habits.

“The foods we are eating nowadays are not good,” she said.

“Our grandparents used to eat organic food directly from the farm—not from factories. Processed foods don’t have the fiber that helps insulin control sugar in the blood. Without fiber, sugar accumulates, which is why diabetes is affecting everyone today. It’s not just hereditary. Even pregnant women are suffering from high blood pressure, and we cannot change that unless we change our diet.”

Globally, non-communicable diseases account for most premature deaths and disabilities, with nearly 75% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. In many cases, the victims are still young and productive.

Leila Osman, a health officer at the Juba branch of the South Sudan Red Cross, said the country is still lagging behind in its efforts to reduce NCD-related deaths.

“The Sustainable Development Goal is to reduce premature deaths from major NCDs by 2030,” she said.

“Some regions have made progress, but South Sudan is still off track, especially with the rapid rise in risk factors and a weak health system. Our infrastructure is not ready to handle these diseases. We also face serious challenges in getting medication.”

While the outlook may seem grim, experts believe that proactive policy measures could help reverse the trend. Taban Godfrey, Health Manager at the South Sudan Red Cross Headquarters, called for government action.

“There are many steps we can take to tackle non-communicable diseases,” he said.

“We need laws or policies to regulate sugar consumption—like increasing taxes on sweetened beverages or cigarettes. We could also ban cigarette advertising and enforce public smoking restrictions to reduce exposure.”

Health experts are calling on the government, communities, and development partners to prioritize prevention, improve healthcare access, and raise awareness about the dangers of unhealthy diets and lifestyles.

If South Sudan fails to act, experts warn, the burden of non-communicable diseases will continue to rise—taking a heavy toll on the country’s population and its health system.

