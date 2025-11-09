9th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   Meet the new SSFF Secretary General, Bak Athian Bak

Meet the new SSFF Secretary General, Bak Athian Bak

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 6 hours ago

Bak Athian Bak, the newly appointed Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Federation - courtesy

Following his appointment on Saturday, November 8, 2025, Bak Athian Bak has taken on the role of Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), replacing long-serving Victor Lawrence Lual.

Bak’s appointment came after a meeting of the Federation’s Executive Committee, chaired by President Francis Amin at the SSFF headquarters in Juba.

According to the Federation, Lual’s removal followed a proposal by President Amin, which received unanimous vote during the executive meeting, the fourth since he took office after winning the August elections.

Although no specific reason was given for his sacking, Lual had served as secretary general since the administration of the previous president, Augustino Maduot Parek, who lost the election to Amin three months ago.

So, who is Bak Athian?

The Federation says Bak was serving as the head of the legal department and had previously chaired the electoral appeal committee.

A statement by the Federation issued on Saturday (Nov. 8) said Bak’s “appointment is viewed as part of the Federation’s broader efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency, promote accountability, and enhance transparency in football governance.”

Following his appointment, SSFF President Amin took to social media to congratulate Bak, saying he was confident in his leadership skills.

“Your appointment comes at a pivotal time in the growth and transformation of South Sudanese football. We are confident that your leadership, integrity, and commitment will further strengthen the administrative foundations of the Federation and advance the development of football across the nation,” Amin said.

Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

From school clubs to national leadership: Speaker Kumba shares lessons for youth

Published 9 seconds ago

Bona Malwal Madut Ring – Death of a Buffalo: A Tribute

Published 3 hours ago

Nearly a million people evacuated in Philippines as “life-threatening” typhoon approaches

Published 4 hours ago

Meet the new SSFF Secretary General, Bak Athian Bak

Published 6 hours ago

Jonglei deploys army to disputed fishing zones to restore peace

Published 7 hours ago

Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Published November 8, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.