Meet the new SSFF Secretary General, Bak Athian Bak

Following his appointment on Saturday, November 8, 2025, Bak Athian Bak has taken on the role of Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), replacing long-serving Victor Lawrence Lual.

Bak’s appointment came after a meeting of the Federation’s Executive Committee, chaired by President Francis Amin at the SSFF headquarters in Juba.

According to the Federation, Lual’s removal followed a proposal by President Amin, which received unanimous vote during the executive meeting, the fourth since he took office after winning the August elections.

Although no specific reason was given for his sacking, Lual had served as secretary general since the administration of the previous president, Augustino Maduot Parek, who lost the election to Amin three months ago.

So, who is Bak Athian?

The Federation says Bak was serving as the head of the legal department and had previously chaired the electoral appeal committee.

A statement by the Federation issued on Saturday (Nov. 8) said Bak’s “appointment is viewed as part of the Federation’s broader efforts to strengthen administrative efficiency, promote accountability, and enhance transparency in football governance.”

Following his appointment, SSFF President Amin took to social media to congratulate Bak, saying he was confident in his leadership skills.

“Your appointment comes at a pivotal time in the growth and transformation of South Sudanese football. We are confident that your leadership, integrity, and commitment will further strengthen the administrative foundations of the Federation and advance the development of football across the nation,” Amin said.

