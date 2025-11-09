Jonglei deploys army to disputed fishing zones to restore peace

The government of Jonglei State has announced the deployment of the army to disputed fishing territories along the Nile River to restore peace following recent tensions.

The move follows an order by the Chief of Defence Forces, General Paul Nang, who directed individuals and groups occupying Biothagany/Buoth-agany fishing island to vacate the area within 48 hours late last month.

Jonglei State Minister of Information and Communication, Nyamar Lony Thichot Ngundeng, said in a statement on Sunday Oct. 8, 2025, that joint forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, the National Security Service, and the National Police Service have been dispatched to the disputed islands to defuse tension between communities of Twic East and Duk counties.

According to the minister, the forces will be stationed in Biothagany/Buothagany, Lang, Paluat, Panom, Kwai, Sedaf, and Dong to maintain peace and security.

Minister Nyamar said the deployment was ordered by General Nang following his recent visit to Bor, the capital of Jonglei State.

She added that the presence of the joint forces aims to prevent further clashes and resolve the long-standing conflict between the Hol section of Duk County and the Ayual section of Twic East County, which has persisted since 2023.

The forces were seen off by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces for Operations, Gen. Koang Thou Koang, Deputy Chief of Operation for the Security Division of the National Security Service, Maj. Gen. Samuel Lueth Omot, and the Director of Operations of the National Police Service, Maj. Gen. Mangar Makeng Kamic.

In a related development, Minister Nyamar said Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng has ordered the establishment of a special court to try suspects involved in the communal conflict between the Hol and Ayual communities.

She called on local authorities, county commissioners, and traditional leaders to cooperate fully with the newly deployed security forces.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General Previous Post