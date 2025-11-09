9th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science & Environment | World News   |   Nearly a million people evacuated in Philippines as “life-threatening” typhoon approaches

Nearly a million people evacuated in Philippines as “life-threatening” typhoon approaches

Authors: James Atem Kuir | The BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

People leaving as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches in the Philippines - courtesy photo

More than 900,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Philippines as Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall, according to the BBC.

The country’s meteorological agency said the storm poses a “high-risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3m.”

The climate service said the typhoon is expected to make landfall on Sunday evening, bringing winds of around 185 km/h and gusts of up to 230 km/h.

Fung-wong — known locally as Uwan — comes just days after another storm, Kalmaegi, killed nearly 200 people and caused massive destruction.

The approach of the typhoon has forced the closure of schools and cancellation of nearly 300 flights across the country.

Forecasters said over 200mm of rain is expected in parts of Luzon, with 100-200mm likely in Metro Manila.

Authorities have warned that the storm could trigger severe flooding and landslides in affected areas.

Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

From school clubs to national leadership: Speaker Kumba shares lessons for youth

Published 15 seconds ago

Bona Malwal Madut Ring – Death of a Buffalo: A Tribute

Published 3 hours ago

Nearly a million people evacuated in Philippines as “life-threatening” typhoon approaches

Published 4 hours ago

Meet the new SSFF Secretary General, Bak Athian Bak

Published 6 hours ago

Jonglei deploys army to disputed fishing zones to restore peace

Published 7 hours ago

Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Published November 8, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.