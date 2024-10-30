Block leaders in Juba’s Jondoru suburb decry insecurity, lack of basic amenities

Local leaders of the Jondoru West in Juba suburbs have decried poor roads, gang-related criminal activities and lack recreational grounds for youths in the area.

On August 11th, residents of Jondoru said gang groups stormed the area, harassing and robbing them of valuables.

Despite the deployment of a join security operation, gunmen continue to pose threats.

Area leader of Jondoru Block Five, Maria Ali said her block had in recent months experienced robbery cases by armed men but the cases subsided due to deployment of a joint operation in the area.

“In my block, we had a lot of criminal activities, there were armed robbers who break into houses and rob properties and the locals cannot follow the cases up because these individuals are armed, and this mainly happens during rainy season.

“There are also gang groups that attack people and we do not know where they are coming from or to who.”

On the issue of security, representative of Korok residential area Mark Ngor called for more security.

“There was no insecurity but no we have it. We thank the government for that and we hope security will reach other areas so that there is protection.

“When there are gang groups or criminals, the community is unable to intervene, so there is need for presence of police in the area. We want our government to stand with us in the block 7 on this concern”, he laments.

Although the crimes have reduced, the area still faces other challenges including playgrounds to engaged the idle young in sport activities to deviate them from violence, according to David Ukanga who is the Chairperson of Jondour West Quarter Council.

“Let the government stand with us, we wrote many requests on issues of roads, issues of women and health and Jondoru playgrounds that are occupied by powerful people because youths do not have sports activities.

“As a block leader, you cannot do anything since the places have been developed, and we also want water to reach to us”, said Ukanga.

Tito Butrous who is the leader of Jondoru Korromula block laments the lack of roads which is hindering the resident’s access to hospital during emergencies.

“In my area, we do not have roads and when a woman wants to give birth there are no roads for us to take that women with a car or ambulance to the hospital. Even roads for water is to reach our houses are not there.

“We raised the concern to the authorities in charge on the issue of water, but until today there is no response.”

For her part, Women representative of Jondoru, Sarah John said despite the presence of the joint operation forces in the area, there are still pockets of armed robbers.

“At night there is a new phenomenon, after the gang groups attacked the area they go hiding in a building in the area.

“There is a slide change after the deployment of a joint operation but the criminals are following the time the forces are checking the area, and come after they leave.”

Jondoru was one of the peaceful residential area in Juba over the years, but due to the growing population the area this year encountered intermittent criminal activities in which many innocent civilians lost their lives to gun violence.

