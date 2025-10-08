Media Association appeals to court, urges press adherence to court rules

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) has appealed to the Special Court to restore access for independent media outlets to the Machar trial proceedings, stressing the necessity for journalists to strictly adhere to ethical guidelines and court regulations at the venue.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 8, AMDISS called for immediate dialogue with authorities to resolve the issue, urging them to grant accredited journalists full access to the public proceedings held at Freedom Hall in Juba.

The organization stressed that media access is vital to ensure the public remains credibly informed about the trial, which holds significant national interest.

Background: Trial and Media Barring

The controversy arose during the eighth session of the Special Court trial, which focuses on the 2025 Nasir incident.

Despite earlier assurances that the trial would be open to the public and press, security personnel blocked all reporters from independent media outlets from entering the courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Only journalists from the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) were later permitted entry.

While advocating for access, AMDISS also reminded journalists to observe the Code of Conduct and all court regulations. This, the organization stated, is essential to foster mutual understanding and cooperation with the security officers responsible for maintaining order at the venue.

