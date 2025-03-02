Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth has criticized First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar over what he described as an unprocedual letter to President Salva Kiir, which surfaced on social media before it reached the head of state.

Dr. Machar’s letter, dated February 27 and copied to the heads of IGAD member states, representatives of Troika countries, and the European Union, requested a meeting with President Kiir to discuss the security situation in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

According to Information Minister Michael Makuei, the letter, which detailed alleged violent incidents in SPLM/A-IO-controlled states, was delivered to the President’s office at 4:00 pm—by which time President Kiir had already left for the day.

To the government’s dismay, Makuei said the letter was seen on social media an hour before it reached the President.

In response to the allegations, Makuei, who also serves as the government spokesperson, criticized Dr. Machar for the letter’s premature appearance on social media, stating that it violated established norms of formal communication.

“The letter appeared on social media before it had even reached the addressee, His Excellency President Salva Kiir.

“What justified the publication on social media, against the established norms for correspondence and requests for meetings?” Makuei asked, adding that “under normal circumstances, when you request a meeting, you do not publicize your request on social media.”

The letter, seen by Eye Radio, detailed Dr. Machar’s claims of violent incidents in Western Equatoria both prior to and after the removal of the state’s governor, Alfred Futuyo, on January 11, 2025.

Dr. Machar alleged that, immediately after Futuyo’s removal, South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) attacked his residence, looting it entirely and forcing him and his family to flee for their lives.

However, Makuei dismissed the involvement of the army in the attack, claiming that Futuyo’s residence was looted by angry civilians who were unhappy with his leadership.

He also refuted Dr. Machar’s claim that Futuyo fled with his family, adding that Futuyo’s wife and children were under the protection of Deputy Governor Daniel Badagbu.

In his letter, Dr. Machar also accused the SSPDF of attacking seven senior SPLM-IO members, including ministers appointed by the party, and launching a campaign targeting seven other officials, forcing them to flee.

“The acting governor, who is the deputy governor, decided to protect the family of the former governor and all government employees. Even Futuyo’s wife and children are now in the deputy governor’s house,” Makuei clarified.

When asked why President Salva Kiir removed Futuyo, Makuei explained: “The President removed him because he was intransigent. He did not listen to the orders or directives of the President and acted on his own will. The people of Western Equatoria were fed up with him.”

Makuei also addressed allegations that the SSPDF had attacked an SPLA-IO cantonment site in Li Rango and burned down the base. He explained that Futuyo had occupied Li Rango, turning a health facility into his headquarters, which led the leadership to order his evacuation. Despite these orders, Futuyo defied them and continued to use the site as his base.

“Li Rangu is a hospital and health facility between Yambio and Anzara. Instead of handing it over to the health authorities to maintain its functionality, Futuyo decided to use it as his headquarters, even though there were orders to vacate the facility,” Makuei said.

Dr. Machar also claimed that a combined force of the SSPDF and National Security Services attacked Kubiri Ngap in Jur River County, Western Bahr el Ghazal, displacing civilians in Kuang and Bar Wol villages.

However, Makuei dismissed these claims, stating that there were no significant incidents in the region, only communal clashes where the SSPDF intervened to separate the parties involved without taking sides.

“In Western Bahr el Ghazal, there has been nothing of note. What we have are communal skirmishes, and the government forces intervene to separate the warring groups,” Makuei stated.

Regarding Upper Nile State, Dr. Machar mentioned the deployment of a joint force comprising the SSPDF, Aqwelek, and Abusok, which he said had provoked tensions among local youth in Nasir and Ulang counties.

Makuei clarified that this deployment was done at the request of the opposition, and the mobilization of the White Army was politically agitated.

“These forces are being sent to Nasir to disarm the local population. The I.O. requested the transfer of these forces. Now, when the transfer is taking place, people are calling them militias, which is part of the negative agitation that led to the mobilization of the White Army,” Makuei explained.

As for the removal of Western Equatoria’s former governor, Futuyo, Dr. Machar claimed he had written to President Kiir requesting a replacement for him, with outstanding requests dating back to October 2024.

Dr. Machar stated that these alleged violations prompted him to raise the issues with the guarantors in hopes of intervention to break the deadlock.

However, Minister Makuei said the meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar will be held adding that the government is committed to the peace process for the country to hold elections in 2026.