Renk grapples with Sudan’s war-wounded amid massive influx in two months

More than 160,000 people – some with trauma injuries – arrived in northern Upper Nile from war-torn Sudan since mid-December 2024, World Health Organization (WHO) said, adding that the ongoing conflict has burdened an already overstretched healthcare system in South Sudan.

In a press statement, UN health agency said Renk County and its surrounding border villages have become the primary destination for displaced individuals, exacerbating existing health challenges.

WHO said Renk hospital which is vital lifeline for trauma care is struggling to cope with a surge in casualties, registering more than 100 patients a day, as violence intensifies near the Sudan-South Sudan border.

The agency in partnership with humanitarian organizations, has established a temporary trauma center to provide critical support.

However, the overwhelming demand for surgical interventions—exceeding 300 cases of injuries from armed violence —continues to strain resources and health care personnel.

“The number of patients seeking care in Renk Hospital is increasing daily. We are attending to over 250 outpatients and more than 100 inpatients each day, far exceeding our operational capacity,” said Dr. Ayuel Lual, Medical Director at Renk Hospital.

“We are grateful for the timely support from our partners, particularly WHO, whose interventions have been instrumental in keeping the hospital functional.”

According to WHO, the response to recent mass casualty incidents has been bolstered by the collaborative efforts of the agency, MSF-Belgium, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Their support has been crucial in delivering urgent medical and surgical care despite the challenging conditions.

Beyond trauma care, the worsening humanitarian crisis has heightened the risk of disease outbreaks. The influx of displaced populations has led to deteriorating sanitation and overcrowding, fueling the spread of infectious diseases, including cholera.

The already strained healthcare infrastructure now faces an increased demand for prevention, treatment, and disease surveillance.

Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan, underscored the gravity of the situation.

“The scale of displacement is staggering, and health needs have risen dramatically. WHO and partners are ramping up the response by delivering essential medical supplies and expanding health services to new border crossings experiencing a surge in arrivals.”

To meet the escalating demand for emergency and surgical care, WHO said it has deployed additional makeshift tents, increasing bed capacity by 60. This expansion aims to ensure that more patients receive lifesaving treatment without delay.

The agency said continued humanitarian assistance is critical as the crisis deepens, and stressed the urgent need for sustained funding and resources to support the growing healthcare demands in Renk.

“Strengthened coordination and long-term investment in health services are essential to alleviating suffering and ensuring that both displaced populations and host communities receive the care they desperately need,” it stated.