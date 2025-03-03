Opinion: Ensuring the Safety of South Sudan’s Highways

Road insecurity has been a longstanding challenge in South Sudan. Attacks on public vehicles, cargo trucks, and travelers have historically been widespread, and the situation has worsened with the introduction of modern weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and machine guns, by bandits and highway criminals. Although the methods of violence have evolved, the core issue of ensuring safety on the country’s highways remains an urgent and unresolved problem.



Hazards on Highways

Trader Wakeel Al Mutawakel (a fictional character) recently shared his growing concerns about the increasing dangers of the Nimule-Juba Highway. He struggles to transport his farm goods to Juba due to the threat of highway robbers.

“Some weeks ago, a bus traveling to Juba was attacked. Many passengers were killed, and their belongings were looted,” he said, expressing his fear. “What should I do? All my goods may go to waste. Please, help me.”

Al Mutawakel’s distress is shared by many traders in South Sudan, who fear the loss of business due to the growing dangers on the Nimule-Juba Highway. His concerns highlight a critical issue: the safety of highways and feeder roads. These roads are not just crucial for transportation but are lifelines for economic growth and business prosperity worldwide.

In countries like the United States, highways are called “Expressways” and are managed by the Federal Government, with various states handling other types of roads. City roads fall under state control. South Sudan should adopt a similar structure, where the National Government and state authorities work together to ensure safety and security on all highways and roads.

Historical Perspectives

Concerns about road safety in South Sudan have deep historical roots. During the Turco-Egyptian administration in Sudan, roads were poorly constructed, often using gravel, and villagers were forced to maintain sections of the road that passed near or through their communities.

Local leaders were responsible for ensuring the safety and upkeep of the roads, a practice that amounted to unpaid forced labor. This system persisted under British colonial rule, which faced considerable resistance from local communities, leading to violent clashes over road construction and maintenance.

Incidents of Violence

The phrase “history repeats itself” often rings true when considering the frequency of violent events on South Sudan’s highways and roads. For example, the establishment of Torit as the State Capital saw numerous deadly attacks near River Lelerre along the Pageri-Torit road. These attacks were followed by punitive campaigns targeting villagers accused of perpetrating violence.

Similar incidents have persisted over the years. One example is the tragic case of Joseph Kebulu, who was pulled from a bus on the Pageri-Torit road during election campaigns and shot by bandits. Regrettably, the South Sudanese government failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and similar attacks have continued with alarming frequency.

Just 14 months ago, a priest and driver disappeared on a road east of Tambura, and in the past 36 months, attacks have plagued the Nimule-Juba Highway. In one case, a convoy of worshippers returning to Juba was ambushed, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. If not for the timely intervention of another convoy, the toll could have been much higher.

This pattern of violence continues to affect all forms of transport—whether private cars, buses, motorcycles, or pedestrians—and no significant preventive measures have been effectively implemented. If any steps have been taken, they have been insufficient or poorly executed. The government must prioritize and strengthen its response to curb these tragedies.

Response to Banditry

Attacks on travelers—whether conducted by individual criminals, gangs, or organized crime syndicates—are a pressing issue for South Sudan. While many countries struggle with similar challenges, effective measures have been taken in places like South Africa, which has implemented various initiatives to reduce highway violence. Although these measures have had limited success, they should not deter authorities from continuing their efforts.

The South Sudanese government should adopt several key strategies to tackle the menace of banditry on the roads:

Creation of Highway and Road Surveillance, Safety, and Rapid Response Squads (HRSSRRS): This unit should be part of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and comprise two to three military brigades. The highway squads would be tasked with patrolling highways and escorting vehicles on unsafe roads. The squads must be well-equipped with modern communication tools and transportation to ensure quick responses to emergencies. State-Level Deployment: The highway security squads should have a presence in every state capital, with teams deployed to patrol high-risk roads and respond rapidly to reported incidents. Officers should be trained in data literacy and equipped with the latest technology to aid in quick decision-making. Preventative and Combative Actions: The primary objective of the highway security squads is to prevent and combat attacks on highways and roads. When bandits are apprehended, they should be handed over to the police for prosecution. In combat situations, HRSSRRS personnel should adhere to military rules of engagement. Adherence to Military Code of Conduct: HRSSRRS officers must be governed by a clear set of rules and a code of conduct that ensures professionalism and accountability. Recruitment and service conditions must be rigorous to maintain the highest standards of discipline.

Violence on highways has three major consequences: it disrupts communication between communities, isolates citizens from their leaders, and stifles economic activities, ultimately hindering national progress. To achieve sustainable development and integration, South Sudan must combat lawlessness on its roads.

The fight against banditry must be intensified, accompanied by educational campaigns that inform citizens about the dangers of highway violence and its destructive impact on society. By adopting comprehensive and proactive measures, the government can help restore safety and peace to South Sudan’s highways.

EDITORIAL: This opinion piece reflects the personal views of S. E. Kulusika (Prof.) and does not represent the positions of Eye Radio, or this website. The author is a professor at the University of Zambia, Great East, Lusaka, Zambia. He is an expert in Local and International Economic and Political Science. He can be reached at simonkulusikaprof@gmail.com.

If you would like to submit an opinion piece or analysis, please email us at eyeradio@eyeradio.org.

