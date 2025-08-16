16th August 2025

Meet the newly elected executive body of the South Sudan Football Federation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan Football Federation Election - courtesy image

The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) has elected a new executive body to lead the federation for the next four years, from 2025 to 2029.

This came during the 4th extraordinary congress held in Juba on Friday, where 38 delegates from 16 local football associations, alongside representatives from the Women’s Football Committee, Referees Committee, and Coaches Committee, gathered to choose new leadership.

The congress elected Francis Amin Michael as the new President of SSFF. He will be deputized by Makur Majok Koryom as 1st Vice President, and Deng Abdelrhaman Guer as 2nd Vice President.

In line with FIFA requirements, the new executive body includes 13 elected committee members, among them one woman.

Those elected include Adv. Abdalla A. Delesuk, Dok Deng Bor, Paulo Lam Amos Agok, Mrs. Adau Leek Mawut, Ater Deng Mabok, and Yohana Philip. Others are Abraham Ajok, Akol Dau Ngor, Gatjang Matiok Nhal, Thomas Osman, Thiong John Guet, Mujahed Ali Mohamed, and Gorge Costa.

Outgoing SSFF President Augustino Madut, who led the federation through a challenging term, congratulated the new leadership and urged unity in sports.

“We are not enemies in sport, we are brothers. I will not go away from sport because I lost the election. I can still coordinate and do some work. I will not blame those who didn’t vote for me, at least I got 12 votes. I respect the electoral committee decision. Let’s continue to work with the same spirit and transfer the power in a good manner. I will continue to work with you through my work in CECAFA,” he said.

CAF Representative Nadim Magdy praised the election process, commending the transparency and dedication of the electoral committee.

“I thank the Electoral committee for successfully managing the election process and working for more than 12 hours and I assure you that this election is one of the best election processes I ever witnessed,” he said.

FIFA representative Davis Ndayisenga also expressed support for the new leadership.

“We have a good picture here of the President of CECAFA who lost the election which brought a new President in office. This is a great democracy. We shall work together with the new executive body. We have a lot of projects to work on,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, newly elected SSFF President Francis Amin thanked his predecessor and pledged to work in partnership with him under the CECAFA umbrella.

“I would like to thank the outgoing President for the challenge he faced in the four years and the achievement he made in South Sudan football. You did your duty. I will work with you as President of CECAFA,” he said.

The new leadership comes at a crucial time as South Sudan looks to strengthen its football institutions and increase participation both locally and regionally.

Meet the newly elected executive body of the South Sudan Football Federation

