Lobong assures Toposa Community of border protection

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong has assured the Toposa Community that President Kiir will not allow any foreign nation to take an inch of South Sudan aftwr a border community raised concerns about the resumption of Kenya’s road project from Nadapal to Nakodok.



On November 8, Toposa community opposed the resumption of road construction project proposed by President William Ruto in his 6th November visit to Juba – terming it a ploy to annex South Sudan land in the disputed Ilemi Triangle.

Kenya’s National Security Advisor Dr. Monica Juma had said the two leaders agreed on the construction of the 11-kilometer road – a project aimed at enhancing trade and movement between the two nations, according to a statement from President Kiir’s office.

Toposa Chairperson Paul Napwon warned that any Kenyan-led construction beyond Nadapal is unacceptable, adding that the community only supports the South Sudan-led road development agreement from Juba to Nadapal, supported by the World Bank.

Meanwhile, Governor Louis Lobong, speaking on state-owned broadcaster SSBC, said the issue of international borders is the responsibility of the national government, and added that President Kiir will not allow a piece of South Sudan to be taken by any country.

He encouraged South Sudanese communities along the border to remain calm, stating that the government is determined to protect their historical home.

“I would like to call upon the people of Eastern Equatoria, in particularly the Toposa Community, that more than three times, President Salva Kiir has pronounced and promised the people of South Sudan that he would not allow each of any territory of South Sudan to go to any country,” Lobong said.

“So let us remain calm and lets us trust government and lets us trust our president that he will never sell us or sell the land of South Sudan.”

Toposa community’s position comes amid a longstanding border dispute between South Sudan and Kenya in the area, with both nations seeking to expand infrastructure and enhance cross-border connectivity.

It also followed the November 2024 signing of commitment to peaceful co-existence by border communities from South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda who agreed to amicably address community-based issues in a dialogue facilitated by the East African Community (EAC).

In February 2023, local residents of Nadapal protested an alleged encroachment by Kenya Defence Force into South Sudan after spotting what they said was a heavy presence of Kenyan troops at the South Sudan border.

A few days later, a brief fighting erupted in Kapoeta East County between armed Toposa youth and their Turkana counterparts from neighboring Kenya. The violence occurred after the Turkana youth allegedly attacked the Toposa in Nadapal and claimed that Toposa pastoralists encroached into their territory.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NBGs governor suspends finance minister over alleged corruption Previous Post