10th November 2024
Jordan grants free entry for South Sudanese nationals

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

South Sudan Passport. (Photo/File).

Jordan has announced that South Sudanese nationals will be permitted to enter the Kingdom without prior approval in a decision aimed at boosting the Middle Eastern nation’s medical tourism sector.

The decision made by Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan was issued by the country’s interior ministry on 10th November – after a similar visa waiver was granted to Libyan citizens.

PM Hassan reportedly held intensive discussions with healthcare union leaders and stakeholders from the public and private sectors specializing in medical tourism.

The meeting focused on streamlining procedures to enhance Jordan’s appeal as a medical tourism destination as the  kingdom presents its strong reputation for healthcare excellence.

Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya stated that, based on these discussions, the ministry has lifted the pre-approval requirement for South Sudanese citizens, as was done previously for Libyans.

Travelers from South Sudan will now only need a passport valid for at least six months and can obtain visas either through the e-visa platform or upon arrival at Jordanian border points.

Farraya added that the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing policy reviews are aimed at increasing Jordan’s attractiveness for patients and wellness tourists, while also supporting the national economy by encouraging investment and business development through eased entry regulations.

According to the Visa index South Sudanese passport holders currently have access to 43 destinations worldwide without needing a visa, though entry requirements vary by country.

 

