South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Border communities from South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda have committed to peaceful co-existence and amicably address community-based issues in a dialogue facilitated by the East African Community (EAC).



The resolution followed a weeklong of cross-border sensitization peaceful co-existence organized the East Africa Community Secretariat in collaboration with the three neighboring countries states.

The peace sensitization campaign held at Moroto, Uganda brought together the leaders of Didinga and Toposa of South Sudan, Karamojong of Uganda and Turkana of Kenya.

According to resolutions of the meeting dated November 2nd, the Ateker communities agreed to support governments’ efforts to mobilize the community to participate in the concurrent disarmament process.

They cited the illegal firearms within their community contribute greatly to the insecurity in the border areas.

They further resolved to use traditional and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to manage and resolve conflicts at the community level

The Ateker leaders agreed to establish joint resource management committees to address resource scarcity and prevent resource-based conflicts between communities.

Meanwhile, the community leaders called on the Governments of South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda to prioritize the signing of a resource-sharing agreement to ensure equitable access and usage of shared resources, benefiting border communities.

The traditional leaders also they urged their Governments to prioritize the construction of roads, markets, abattoirs and other essential infrastructure.

The signing of the resolutions was witnessed by EAC Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe, Uganda’s Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Peter Lokeries, Uganda’s Minister for State for East Africa Affairs, Magode Okuya and Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, among other dignitaries from member states.

Dr. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Uganda’s Minister of East African Community Affairs, outlined various security measures that her government has put in place including; inspections of police armories to ensure safe weapon storage, training law enforcement officers in physical security and stockpile management and marking firearms for easier tracing.

“The government has implemented a fingerprinting system for both police and civilian-owned firearms, creating a forensic database for crime investigations,” she said.

Kadaga added that the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) has been deployed to combat livestock theft, while the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is conducting “ongoing security operations to ensure public safety.”

On her part, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Areas (ASALs) and Regional Development, Hon. Beatrice Moe Askul, urged leaders to ensure that these resolutions are communicated within their communities for support and implementation.

The Governor of Eastern Equatorial State, Louis Lobong Lojore, representing the country’s Minister of East African Community Affairs urged the border communities to leave the issue of border disputes to the government.

“This program aims to improve livelihoods and foster integration along the borders. We have established border committees for delimitation and communities should leave border matters to their respective governments while focusing on their livelihoods. The Ateker should allow livestock to move freely and graze without conflict,” said Lobong.

Meanwhile, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social, and Political Sectors, Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, urged the border communities to allow infrastructure development to enhance the economic and social development of the areas.

Hon. Ariik further cited boundary contestation, delimitation, and demarcation as root causes of disputes that have allowed new conflict drivers to emerge, prolonging tensions.

