Livestock Ministry, FAO launch 2026 campaign to vaccinate 10 million animals

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 11 hours ago

National Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Hon. Onyoti Adigo Nyikec, demonstrates the administration of a vaccine during the launch of the 2026 National Livestock Vaccination Campaign in Dijeri Boma, Juba County on Friday, February 13, 2026 - Credit: FAO South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The National Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a vaccination campaign on Friday to protect 10 million animals across South Sudan.

The 2026 program, inaugurated in Ladu Payam, Central Equatoria, on Friday, February 13, targets nine major diseases to safeguard the nation’s livestock-based livelihoods and build herd immunity.

The campaign deploys vaccines to stop the spread of several high-impact illnesses:

  • Cattle: Black quarter (BQ), Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Anthrax, and Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS).

  • Sheep and Goats: Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP), Sheep & Goat Pox (SGP), and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

  • Poultry and Pets: Newcastle disease for poultry and rabies for dogs.

DHon. Minister Onyoti Adigo Nyikec highlighted that the sector holds immense potential to improve livelihoods and increase national economic growth. He noted that healthy animals are the first step toward a market-oriented industry.

“The national vaccination program also aims to reduce conflict and manage seasonal cattle movements through community-based solutions in border areas, thereby improving peace and security,” the Minister said.

Felix Dzvurumi, interim FAO Representative, emphasized that the organization works closely with the Ministry to strengthen animal health systems and sector planning.

The Minister underscored the “One Health” approach, which links animal welfare to human safety. By vaccinating dogs against rabies, the program directly protects communities.

Minister Nyikec also urged stakeholders to improve access to education for children in pastoralist communities, ensuring that the sector’s growth supports the next generation.

Supported by the European Union through the PLACE programme, the initiative follows seasonal migration patterns. FAO has already conducted vaccinations in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Abyei, Twic, Budi, and Kapoeta East to protect herds moving across borders from Sudan.

In 2026, these efforts remain essential for food security, providing a source of survival and income for the majority of South Sudanese communities.

