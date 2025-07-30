Kiir urges leaders to set aside differences for peace on Martyrs’ Day

President Salva Kiir has urged his fellow liberators to serve with integrity and humility, by setting aside personal and political differences for the greater good of South Sudan, as the nation commemorates Martyrs’ Day.

The head of state called on South Sudanese to use the freedom of the liberation struggle wisely to build a peaceful nation.

He said “The journey towards lasting peace, stability, and development continues.”

Kiir added that the journey calls for “dedication, good governance, and collective effort.”

He called on South Sudanese to honor the memory of martyrs by building a country that reflects their vision, “a nation of peace, justice, and opportunity for all.”

“To all South Sudanese, I urge you to embrace unity. The freedom you enjoy is a precious gift, and through great sacrifice, use it wisely to build a peaceful and prosperous nation. My comrades, let us serve with integrity and humility.

“Our mandate is to work tirelessly for the welfare of all citizens, putting aside personal and political differences for the greater good of our country. Though the war for liberation has ended, the journey towards lasting peace, stability, and development continues.”

President Kiir went on to call on South Sudanese and the leaders to renew their commitment to the ideals of the martyrs for which they sacrificed their lives—peace, unity, and development.

“On this day, we pay tribute to our founding leader, Dr. John Garang de Mabior, and to all those courageous civilians, individuals who stood firm through years of struggle, giving their lives so that future generations might live in a free and sovereign nation.

“As we reflect on their legacy, we must renew our commitment to their ideals for which they gave their lives—peace, unity and development. It is our shared responsibility as citizens and leaders alike to protect and advance these principles.”

South Sudanese observe 30th July every year as the day Dr. John Garang died in a helicopter crash as he returned from an official trip in Uganda.

The day is observed yearly to also pay respect to millions of other South Sudanese who died during the 21 years of Sudan’s Civil War.

