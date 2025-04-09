Lawmaker proposes peace dialogue b/w Azande, Balanda communities

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of Decentralized Governance and State Affairs at the Council of State, has proposed dialogue between the Azande and Balanda communities in Western Equatoria State to foster peaceful coexistence.

Recurrent insecurity in Tambura and Yambio over the past three years have threatened harmony between the two communities that had coexisted peacefully for over a hundred years.

Sarah Nene disclosed that the two communities have presented opposing petitions regarding what they think is an administrative solution to the years of violence which observers believe has political nature.

On February 26, 2025, the Balanda Community presented a petition to the Council of State seeking its approval for the establishment of an administrative area to be named River Sue Administrative Area.

On April 8, the Azande Community responded with another petition expressing “deep concern” over Balanda’s demand for an administrative area.

“They (Azande) presented their petition to the Council of State leadership against the petition of Balanda community who presented some days back on the 26th to the right honorable speaker,” said Hon. Sarah Nene.

“We have listened to their petitions and these two petitions together will be referred to my committee and the rest of the leadership and we will study it and it will be presented to the honorable members.”

“But the outcome that we have set is there will be a conference, peace dialogue in Western Equatoria, in the area that they will tell us, whether being in Tombura or in any other area for their coexisting.”

Commenting on the petition, Hon. Nene appealed to the two communities to dialogue and coexistence peacefully.

“Fighting cannot bring a solution. It is a dialogue, sit together and find out the root causes of what makes them to fight. And we want to say, let the killing stop and let them stay together. Western Equatoria is big enough to take each and every one of member of citizen of Western Equatorial.”

“And I want to say as they said, many lives have gone. And I want to say, may the souls of the departed brothers and sisters rest in peace and let them intercede for Western Equatoria for peace.”

Violence between armed groups in Western Equatoria also killed 440 civilians and left 74 others abducted between June and September 2021, according to an investigation by UNMISS Human Right Department.

That conflict was characterized by sexual violence, widespread displacement, looting and destruction of properties and the conscription of children into armed groups.

On March 13, 2024, South Sudan Council of Churches called off a planned peace conference in Tambura County after the local commissioner raised security and preparation concerns. The conference was meant to reconcile, unite and build confident among the communities.

And since November 2024, several parts of Western Equatoria experienced renewed inter-communal and factional violence characterized by rampant targeted killings and clashes between SSPDF and SPLA-IO troops.

