28th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   Law firm threatens lawsuit over Gudele, Hai Referendum, Mia-Saba roads

Law firm threatens lawsuit over Gudele, Hai Referendum, Mia-Saba roads

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Section of roundabout connecting Gudele, Hai Referendum and Mia-Saba roads - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —A law firm has petitioned the Ministry of Justice, accusing three government bodies of negligence over the dire state of roads and drainage in the Gudele, Referendum, and Mia-Saba residential areas.

Reign Legal and Consultancy Firm is threatening to sue the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and the Juba City Council if the issue is not resolved.

According to Counsellor Mario Maker Majok of Reign Legal, residents are suffering from extensive flooding and poor road conditions.

He stated that many houses are submerged, making it difficult for students to get to school and for residents to access essential services like healthcare.

The poor infrastructure, he said, is a clear result of negligence and a violation of the social contract between the government and its citizens who pay taxes and expect basic services in return.

Institutions Respond

Lawyer Majok urged the Ministry of Justice to intervene and prompt the accused institutions to find a solution.

He warned that if they fail to act, Reign Legal will proceed with a lawsuit to seek damages for the suffering of the affected residents.

Majok highlighted that frequent accidents have occurred in the area due to the poor road conditions.

In a press release issued on August 27, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry responded by clarifying its role.

The ministry stated that its mandate is limited to policy formulation, standard-setting, and oversight, as outlined in the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan.

It explicitly denied being a direct service provider for roads, healthcare facilities, or electricity, distancing itself from the direct responsibility for the infrastructural issues raised by the law firm.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary 1

Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary

Published August 27, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 2

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source 3

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published August 21, 2025

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools 4

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published August 22, 2025

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction 5

BoSS announces official SSP 20 billion auction

Published August 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

STEMpower empowers South Sudanese teachers with new laboratory skills

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament launches youth caucus to empower young leaders

Published 3 hours ago

Presidential Envoy vows support for Upper Nile State – Koang

Published 4 hours ago

NBG minister suspended amid corruption allegations, calls accusations “baseless”

Published 4 hours ago

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published 5 hours ago

Law firm threatens lawsuit over Gudele, Hai Referendum, Mia-Saba roads

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.