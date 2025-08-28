Law firm threatens lawsuit over Gudele, Hai Referendum, Mia-Saba roads

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —A law firm has petitioned the Ministry of Justice, accusing three government bodies of negligence over the dire state of roads and drainage in the Gudele, Referendum, and Mia-Saba residential areas.
Reign Legal and Consultancy Firm is threatening to sue the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and the Juba City Council if the issue is not resolved.
According to Counsellor Mario Maker Majok of Reign Legal, residents are suffering from extensive flooding and poor road conditions.
He stated that many houses are submerged, making it difficult for students to get to school and for residents to access essential services like healthcare.
The poor infrastructure, he said, is a clear result of negligence and a violation of the social contract between the government and its citizens who pay taxes and expect basic services in return.
Institutions Respond
Lawyer Majok urged the Ministry of Justice to intervene and prompt the accused institutions to find a solution.
He warned that if they fail to act, Reign Legal will proceed with a lawsuit to seek damages for the suffering of the affected residents.
Majok highlighted that frequent accidents have occurred in the area due to the poor road conditions.
In a press release issued on August 27, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry responded by clarifying its role.
The ministry stated that its mandate is limited to policy formulation, standard-setting, and oversight, as outlined in the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan.
It explicitly denied being a direct service provider for roads, healthcare facilities, or electricity, distancing itself from the direct responsibility for the infrastructural issues raised by the law firm.