Land committee, CES government say committed to resolving land conflicts

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The National Land Committee (NLC) and Central Equatoria government resolved in a meeting on Wednesday to step up concerted efforts to resolve pressing land disputes in the state.

The meeting chaired by National Minister of Land, Housing, and Urban Development Michael Chiengjiak, and co-chaired by CES Governor Augustino Jadalla, brought together senior officials, including security representatives.

In a statement, Governor Jadalla’s office said key resolutions were adopted to intensify efforts in resolving land-related disputes in Juba and surrounding areas.

It was further stated that CES Minister of Housing, Lands and Public Utilities David Morbe reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to restoring lawful land management practices.

Morbe appealed for patience from citizens with verified land ownership documents as the government is actively working to secure and protect their rightful claims.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that my initial Ministerial Order concerning the demarcation or re-demarcation of areas previously surveyed by the Ministry remains in full force—no further demarcations will be permitted in those zones,” the minister said.

Minister Hon. Morbe also said the meeting has prohibited unauthorized use of private Global Positioning Systems (GPS) for land grabbing purposes, adding that the Ministry retains exclusive authority over GPS usage.

He warned against any individual intending to utilize, saying this must follow official procedures.

On his part, the Commissioner of Juba County Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, underscored the urgent need to enforce the Presidential Order banning the involvement of armed personnel in land allocation processes.

Mr. Tete said his leadership recommended to the national and state authorities to demarcate plots in areas of Jonduru, Khor William, Kapuri, the Eastern Bank of Juba, and sections of Mangalla Payam and hand over to their rightful owners

He revealed plans to enforce the 2021 Presidential Order law to ensure the full implementation of these resolutions.

Established by Presidential Order in 2021, the National Land Committee remains a central pillar in the government’s ongoing efforts to restore order, transparency, and justice in land administration across Juba County and wider Central Equatoria State.

