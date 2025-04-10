SSNBS disposes substandard yellow peas, maize imported via Uganda

NIMULE, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) has intercepted and dumped four tons of yellow peas and maize grains attempting to enter South Sudan through the Nimule border point after the consignment failed mandatory safety and quality checks.

SSNBS said in a statement that the consignment underwent destination inspection and conformity assessment, including laboratory testing based on East African Standards (EAS).

Ashgan Paulina Edward is the Acting Director General for Technical Operation in charge of testing, certification, standard development, and quality assurance at SSNBS. She said the results confirmed that the grains were physically damaged, contained high levels of impurities and foreign materials, and showed signs of spoilage.

Ms. Paulina said the grain shipment was a donation from a foreign country to one of the churches in South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State.

“We had a dumping of yellow peas and maize grain in Nimule border post. It has taken long and when it reached to Nimule, the inspection revealed that the product is not fit for human consumption,” she said.

Photos shared on the SSNBS’ official social media page showed the truck carrying what appears to be a spoiled maize grain. The consignment was officially classified as non-compliant and unfit for human consumption.

“Even when we took it to the lab to count the insects, because it has a lot of insects in it, and when we counted, we found that even like the heart of the seed is not having any value. The product is not supposed to enter to the country because no one is supposed to eat it.”

“Even if it is a donation, but we are so concerned even about the safety of each and every one in this country. The quantity is 19 bags, and then the 19 bags, one bag is 200 kg in weight and in one truck. So, 19 big bags.”

The SSNBS is urging all importers and traders to strictly comply with both national and regional standards and to fully cooperate in ongoing quality control efforts.

Previously, the regulatory body raised alarm over the safety standard of some Ugandan imports – impounding tones of goods over the presence of dangerous chemicals.

On January 14, 2024, Uganda and South Sudan bureau of standards resolved to jointly clamp down on cross-border trade in counterfeit goods by ensuring better standard and quality of their respective exports.

