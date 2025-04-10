10th April 2025
Western Embassies call for immediate rescheduling of RJMEC meeting

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

R-JMEC chairperson Maj. Gen. (Rtd) George Aggrey Owinow. (-)

JUBA (Eye Radio) – Western embassies have called for the urgent rescheduling of the 40th meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), following its abrupt postponement on Wednesday.

The session, originally slated for Thursday, April 10, was cancelled due to what officials described as “unforeseen circumstances.” A new date is yet to be announced.

In a notice seen by Eye Radio, RJMEC informed its members of the cancellation and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

In a joint statement, the embassies of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union stressed the importance of holding the meeting without further delay.

They urged RJMEC and all stakeholders to use the gathering to address pressing challenges threatening peace in South Sudan.

“No unilateral actions should be taken that risk undermining the Revitalized Peace Agreement of 2018,” the embassies warned.

They further emphasized the need for South Sudan’s leaders to fulfill their obligations and recommit to the peace process.

“Achieving lasting peace must remain the primary focus of all parties involved,” the statement added.

RJMEC’s Secretariat has not yet confirmed a new date but assured members that details would be communicated in due course.

The commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the 2018 peace deal, monitoring key pillars such as security arrangements, governance reforms, and transitional justice.

It also provides updates to the government and international partners on the status of the agreement.

