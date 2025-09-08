8th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel at Juba International Airport before his departure for Addis Ababa Monday afternoon September 8, 2025 - .- Office of the President

JUBA, SouthSudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the second African Climate Summit.

In a statement by the Office of the President, President Kiir will hold talks with other heads of state who are in the city for high-level summits.

The President will also meet with top Ethiopian officials to discuss shared interests and regional cooperation.

This high-level gathering of heads of state and government aims to advance Africa’s leadership in climate action and green growth.

The opening program of the 2nd African climate conference has been held in Addis Ababa in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) and other country leaders and international institutions.
The conference with the theme ‘Implementing global climate solutions, supporting Africa’s green development through finance’ will be held from September 8 to 10, 2025. What is going on?

The second Africa Climate Summit has started in Ethiopia. A new report highlights problems for green growth. These include a lack of clean energy and poor infrastructure. Other issues are low manufacturing, high debt, and limited global trade.

At the first summit in 2023, African leaders had a bold vision. They wanted Africa to become a clean energy hub. They also planned for a green industrial future.

The goal was to process more raw materials. They also wanted to increase renewable energy. The target was to go from 50 gigawatts to 300 gigawatts by 2030.

Two years later, problems remain. Kenya’s President William Ruto wrote a foreword for the report. He said Africa still faces “headwinds.” These include debt and not enough climate funding. He warned that without help, Africa cannot thrive.

Popular Stories
Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities 1

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published September 3, 2025

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 2

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 3

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 4

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published 1 hour ago

Activist urges lawmakers to address detention of South Sudanese in Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Goverment committed to education for all – VP Josephine Lagu

Published 2 hours ago

Lactating mother killed, 89 cows looted in Greater Pibor cattle camp attack – official

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County MP alleges land grabbing, rape, and murders in Lado Community

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.