Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis

JUBA, SouthSudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the second African Climate Summit.

In a statement by the Office of the President, President Kiir will hold talks with other heads of state who are in the city for high-level summits.

The President will also meet with top Ethiopian officials to discuss shared interests and regional cooperation.

This high-level gathering of heads of state and government aims to advance Africa’s leadership in climate action and green growth.

The opening program of the 2nd African climate conference has been held in Addis Ababa in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) and other country leaders and international institutions.

The conference with the theme ‘Implementing global climate solutions, supporting Africa’s green development through finance’ will be held from September 8 to 10, 2025. What is going on?

The second Africa Climate Summit has started in Ethiopia. A new report highlights problems for green growth. These include a lack of clean energy and poor infrastructure. Other issues are low manufacturing, high debt, and limited global trade.

At the first summit in 2023, African leaders had a bold vision. They wanted Africa to become a clean energy hub. They also planned for a green industrial future.

The goal was to process more raw materials. They also wanted to increase renewable energy. The target was to go from 50 gigawatts to 300 gigawatts by 2030.

Two years later, problems remain. Kenya’s President William Ruto wrote a foreword for the report. He said Africa still faces “headwinds.” These include debt and not enough climate funding. He warned that without help, Africa cannot thrive.