Kuol Manyang: Arms embargo, sanctions impeding security sector reform

The Chairman of the National Transitional Committee, Kuol Manyang, has expressed concerns that the ongoing arms embargo and international sanctions are severely hindering South Sudan’s ability to reform its security sector, forcing the government to graduate unified forces without the necessary arms and equipment.

Speaking at the opening of the Leadership Forum on Completing the Political Transition in Juba, Manyang emphasized that despite the country’s vast natural resources, including oil and minerals, South Sudan remains unable to access loans or purchase essential arms due to the international sanctions imposed on it.

“We can’t expect the international community to be the ones funding our programs for building our army,” Manyang said.

“But what we need, we have resources. We have the oil, we have available minerals. We are not begging anybody to give us, but we can arrange against the resources that we have, natural resources. But we have been sanctioned to the point that we cannot get loans from anybody. I think that is a difficult situation that has been put before us by the international community.”

The embargo, Kuol noted, has created a unique challenge for the country’s defence capabilities. He stressed that South Sudan, despite having the financial resources, cannot strengthen its security forces or ensure the safety of its citizens because of the restrictions placed upon it.

“The embargo of arms, even though we have money, and the embargo is not lifted. How can we build an army that can protect the people, to make elections peaceful?” Kuol continued.

“Security forces have got to be well-equipped, otherwise anything we do here will not succeed.”

Kuol’s remarks highlight the frustrations of a government striving for peace and stability, but facing significant roadblocks from international sanctions that prevent it from fully equipping its forces and enhancing national security.

The Leadership Forum, which is being held over three days, is a critical platform for discussions surrounding South Sudan’s transition, particularly security sector reform, advancing the constitution-making process, and preparations for the upcoming elections.

The forum is being attended by parties to the peace agreement, as well as various electoral bodies, such as the Political Parties Council, National Constitution Review Commission, and National Elections Commission.

The event is organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan in partnership with the International IDEA, African Union, IGAD, RJMEC, and CTSAMVM.

