Eye Radio journalist receives anonymous threats of arrest

Eye Radio management has condemned repeated threats to arrest its journalist Alhadi Hawari over his professional coverage of the events in Sudan, appealing to security agencies to uphold the constitutional rights of the press to report without fear.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Eye Radio said it was deeply alarmed by anonymous calls threatening to arrest Hawari by an individual claiming to be member of the National Security Service (NSS).

“The threats apparently stem from Mr. Hawari’s professional work, specifically his coverage of the tragic deaths of South Sudanese citizens in Wad Madani, Sudan, in January 2025,” the statement said.

It was established that Mr. Hawari first received a call on February 11, 2025, warning him of an impending arrest related to his reporting on the Sudan incident.

The caller, who is known to have said the journalist’s arrest had only been delayed because of his social connection, ordered him to halt further publication on the matter, citing directives from a higher authority.

Again, on February 18, 2025, Mr. Hawari received a second call, this time from an angry individual who interrogated him for having allegedly following national security surveillance vehicles on his way to work.

The caller further warned him to cease such actions, suggesting there would be further consequences if he does not comply. Mr. Hawari said he neither recalls any such encounter nor did he ever intend to follow the surveillance vehicle in question.

“These threats are an obvious attempt to intimidate Mr. Hawari and prevent him from carrying out his journalistic duties. Such actions violate the fundamental right to press freedom, a cornerstone of any democratic society,” the management said.

“Eye Radio stands firmly in support of Mr. Hawari’s right to report on matters of public interest, and we strongly condemn any form of harassment or intimidation aimed at silencing journalists.”

The concerning events prompted the journalist to report to the relevant the Media Authority of South Sudan, the police, and the National Security Service.

“We call on relevant security agencies to take swift and decisive action to investigate these threats and ensure the safety and protection of all journalists working in South Sudan. Journalists must be allowed to perform their essential work freely and safely, without fear of retaliation or harassment.”

“Eye Radio urges the authorities to ensure a safe working environment for the press and to uphold the rights of journalists to report without fear of undue interference or intimidation.”

