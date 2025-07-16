16th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 43 minutes ago

President Kiir chats with opposition leaders Pagan Amum and Paul Malong in Nairobi. (-)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –  President Salva Kiir extended a renewed invitation to holdout groups and ‘pro-peace’ opposition forces, urging them to join the peace process for reconciliation and nation-building.

The president made the statement during his address at the opening of the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

President Kiir emphasized the urgency of their participation, stating, “I extend my hand for peace once more. The suffering of our people must not be prolonged by the continued rejection of dialogue. The doors of peace remain open.”

He called on “all factions outside the peace process to join us on the path of reconciliation, unity, and nation-building.” A key component of this appeal was the President’s call for the integration of opposition forces committed to peace.

“The opposition forces that are for peace must be welcomed and immediately integrated so that we have one national army,” he declared, highlighting the vision of a unified national defence.

To bolster the implementation of the peace agreement, President Kiir stated that he recently reconstituted the High-Level Standing Committee for its execution.

This committee is tasked with working closely with electoral and transitional justice institutions to ensure their responsibilities are “fully and timely executed.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 1

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 2

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 4

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 5

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges holdout groups, ‘pro-peace’ forces to join peace process

Published 43 minutes ago

US senators exempt HIV/Aids funding from initial spending cuts

Published 1 hour ago

Renk county lifts taxes on farm inputs to boost food production

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir promises economic recovery as oil production resumes

Published 2 hours ago

Activist calls on parliament to address Machar’s detention, peace deal

Published 3 hours ago

President Kiir opens parliament, demands action over promises

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.