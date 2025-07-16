16th July 2025
Speaker Nunu: Parliament to push for timely salaries, basic services

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Rt. Hon. Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba addresses the opening of the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Photo: Moses Awan/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has affirmed Parliament’s commitment to advocating for the timely payment of salaries for essential workers, including teachers, nurses, sanitation workers, and uniformed organised forces.

Speaking during the opening of the First Session of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Speaker Nunu also pledged to ensure the delivery of basic services reaches all communities.

She urged legislators to foster a spirit of cooperation that transcends party lines and personal ambitions.

Speaker Nunu drew parallels with the recent holy seasons of Lent and Ramadan, emphasizing their message of “fasting, self-denial, and reflection.”

“Those are periods of fasting, self-denial, and the reflections observed by the majority of South Sudanese citizens, most of whom profess their Christian and Islamic faith,” Nunu stated.

“They remind us of the value of self-discipline, compassion and solidarity with those who are less fortunate in our society and call on us as individuals and leaders to renew our sense of purpose and deepen our commitment to serving the common good of all.”

Nunu stressed that it is a “civic and moral obligation” for national legislators to ensure citizens’ needs, especially the most vulnerable, are addressed with urgency and care.”

This, she explained, means “advocating for the timely payment of salaries for our teachers, our nurses, sanitation workers, uniformed servicemen and servicewomen, and all civil servants, and ensuring that the delivery of basic services reaches everyone in our communities, instead of focusing mainly on our own needs and welfare.”

In support of this commitment, Speaker Nunu said legislators will continue to “exercise meaningful oversight over the performance of the public institutions.”

Addressing a “matter of concern,” Speaker Nunu tackled the “emerging perception in some quarters that legislative summons are confrontational, personal attacks or unnecessary interference.”

She clarified that parliamentary summons are “instruments designed to promote transparency, collaboration and mutual understanding when public officials appear before Parliament to clarify matters of public interest.”

Nunu added that responding to a parliamentary summons should be viewed as an “opportunity” for public servants to highlight realities, share accomplishments, and draw attention to areas needing support, ultimately enhancing public trust.

“We encourage all public servants, including those in the executive branch, to continue cooperating with the legislature in the spirit of constitutional accountability and mutual respect,” Nunu urged.

She concluded that this cooperation is “essential to the success of our democratic process and the well-being of the nation,” asserting that parliamentary oversight should be seen as a “vital tool for improving governance,” rather than an adversarial function.

