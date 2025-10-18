18th October 2025

Kiir, UN Peacekeeping chief discuss cooperation amid global budget crisis

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir with UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix during their talks in Juba on October 17, 2025. (Courtesy of the Office of the President)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — President Salva Kiir met on Friday with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Peace Operations, to discuss the nation’s security situation and reinforce cooperation between South Sudan and the UN.

The high-level talks came just two days after the UN’s chief of Peace Operations arrived in Juba following the organization’s announcement of massive global cuts to its peacekeeping budget.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Lacroix confirmed that deliberations touched on the severe financial constraints facing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), noting the mission’s challenges have been exacerbated by “significant budget cuts everywhere in the world.”

Despite the tightening constraints, Lacroix reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting peace and stability in South Sudan through the full implementation of UNMISS’s mandate.

Mr. Lacroix, who oversees the world’s eleven active peacekeeping operations, arrived in Juba on Wednesday, October 15, leading a high-level delegation.

His visit follows a stark warning that a $1.3 billion budget shortfall will necessitate a 25 percent troop reduction across the active missions worldwide.

The primary driver of the crisis is a significant contribution shortfall, notably from the United States, which only pledged a fraction of its expected amount for the 2025–2026 operations.

Lacroix stressed that these deep cuts are being implemented despite a worsening global security landscape.

The reduction means future missions, including UNMISS, will be forced to adapt by relying more on technology and innovation rather than “boots on the ground,” a reality recently acknowledged by military leaders like India’s army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi.

