18th June 2025
Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir host new CES governor in his office after being sworn-in|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has tasked the newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, with ensuring equitable land distribution to meet the demands of Juba’s rapidly growing population.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, the President urged the new governor to lead with integrity, fairness, and a strong commitment to national unity, according to his office.

He also stressed the need for close collaboration with security agencies to maintain peace and stability across the state, particularly in the capital, Juba.

President Kiir urged the critical need for land allocation for residential housing, investment projects, and government infrastructure.

He warned against the persistent issue of land grabbing, adding that such practices continue to sow division among communities.

Calling for unity, the President cautioned against ethnic divisions and encouraged all South Sudanese to embrace each other in the collective effort to build a peaceful and cohesive nation.

President Kiir also directed the state government to prioritise the rehabilitation of Juba’s deteriorating road network which are vital for national development and effective service delivery.

