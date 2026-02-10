10th February 2026

Five arrested over illegal Luri payam land demarcation

Author: Michael Daniel

Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon visits the crime scene where the suspects were arrested|Courtesy

Authorities in Juba County have arrested five people in Dijori Boma, Luri Payam, for illegally opening roads and unlawfully demarcating land.

In a statement posted on Monday on the official Facebook page of the Office of the Commissioner, Juba County officials said the arrests followed reports from local residents about unauthorized land allocation activities that violate government directives.

The Commissioner of Juba County, accompanied by security organs, moved to the area to assess the situation and enforce the law.

County authorities have issued a strong warning to individuals and groups involved in illegal land demarcation, planning, and allocation, stressing that such actions will not be tolerated.

Officials say the operation is part of the enforcement of a Ministerial Order issued by the Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities, which bans all new planning and demarcation of plots in six counties and Wonduruba Administrative Payam of Central Equatoria State.

The Juba County Authority reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting public land, and ensuring orderly and lawful urban planning across the county.

10th February 2026

