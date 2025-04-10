Kiir relieves foreign minister Goc, appoints deputy as replacement

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir relieved Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc and replaced him with his deputy, Monday Semaya Kumba, in decrees aired on state-owned television on Wednesday.

Kiir also revoked the appointment of Albino Mathom Ayuel as a Member of Parliament and replaced him with Hon. Ramadan Goc.

Hon. Goc was elevated from deputy foreign minister to the minister in April 2024, replacing Dr. James Pitia Morgan who was named South Sudan’s envoy to the Great Lakes Region.

Then in April 2025, President Kiir replaced him with his deputy Monday Semaya Kumba, who is the country’s former ambassador to China and non-resident ambassador to Australia and Malaysia.

As usual, no reason was provided for the reshuffle. But it occurs a day after South Sudan permitted the entry of a foreign national deported from the United States to the country. The individual was the subject of a diplomatic standoff between Washington and Juba, leading to visa revocation for South Sudanese nationals.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Legal Expert: Prosecute or transfer deported Congolese national to DRC embassy Previous Post