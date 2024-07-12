13th July 2024
Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time

Author: Reporter | Published: 5 hours ago

Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has admitted that revenues being collected end up in individuals’ accounts, justifying why he fires officials in a shot time.

Kiir made the revelation after the swearing-in of newly appointed Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater.

The Head of State on Tuesday relieved Engineer Awow Daniel after three months in office.

Awow’s predecessor Dr Barnaba Baak had served for more than six months when he was sacked.

So far, the Ministry of Fiance has had six ministers with the newly appointed one being the 7th or so since South Sudan gained independence.

Justifying his decisions Kiir said;

“Money is being collected from the people. If you understand the issue, I’m sure we will not have any problem at all. Create a network so that you catch money and then find a solution and have a signal account.

“But the money that is collected, everyone has their own accounts and this count does not come to the people. Everyone will take the money to their bosses they know.

“Otherwise we have a lot of money. So, I give you a very little time on what you need to do.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Affairs Minister said; “It is a collective responsibility. We all together may find ideas from this corner that will push you to meet the objective. But, it is a serious challenge to the president himself.

“You know how many ministers we have had, nearly seven now and some of them six months, one year and we really need to support the president.

In his remarks, newly sworn-in Minister Ater pledged will find a viable solutions to the pressing economic issues.

“My excellency, as I take up my duties and responsibilities. I’m a live to the realities and the situation.

“However, my team in the ministry of finance and the larger economic sector and I will quickly determine a realistic and viable actions to address pressing economic issues,” he added.

 

13th July 2024

