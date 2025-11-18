18th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 3 hours ago

Participants at the training organised by Female Journalists' Network pose for photo - Photo credit: Irene Jackson

The Female Journalists’ Network has called for greater representation of women in the news, saying women’s voices are essential for meaningful governance.

Deputy Chairperson Laila Osman said the media must do more to promote gender-sensitive reporting, noting that inclusive coverage can help drive policy change.

She made the remarks during a training on gender-sensitive reporting aimed at raising awareness on the importance of including more women’s perspectives in the media.

Laila said the lack of women’s representation remains a major internal challenge in the industry and reflects limited understanding among journalists about gender-responsive reporting standards. She stressed that giving space to women in news coverage can influence policy decisions.

“It’s very important for us to bring women’s voices into our stories. The challenge is that many journalists still lack awareness on gender-sensitive reporting. As a result, coverage is often one-sided and focuses mainly on men, while women are rarely represented. This is why the media continues to be dominated by male perspectives,” he said.

For his part, Media Mentors Project Coordinator Dhieu William said the training focuses on strengthening gender-sensitive reporting and tackling common problems such as stereotyping and prejudicial language.

Dhieu said journalists must learn to identify and eliminate gender, tribal and communal stereotypes from their work.

Stereotypes and name-calling based on community, group, or gender are still common in the media, although we have seen some reduction in both gender and tribal stereotyping,” he said.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 4

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 5

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICRC treats over 800 war-wounded in South Sudan this Year

Published 42 minutes ago

Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Published 57 minutes ago

Kiir directs SPLM leaders to unify party ahead of 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s support for peace in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Ateny Wek — The media-friendly yet unapologetically controversial voice returns to the podium

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.