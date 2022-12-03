Kenyan President William Ruto in Juba for bilateral talks

3rd December 2022
Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir receives his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto in Juba. (Photo: CGTN Africa).

Kenyan President, William Samoei Ruto, has arrived in the capital Juba for a one-day state visit, according to media reports.

President Salva Kiir received his counterpart Ruto at Juba International Airport on Saturday, where they are expected to discuss issues of bilateral relations.

“H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya William S. Ruto has arrived. He was welcomed by President Salva Kiir at the Airport and he two leaders will discuss bilateral ties and the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,” an unnamed senior presidency official announced to the Kenyan media.

However, the office of President Kiir was not immediately reached for confirmation of the visit.

The Star Newspaper in Kenya understands that the heads-of-state will discuss bilateral topics, including the Lapset Corridor Program among other issues.

The Lapsset Corridor Program is a regional flagship project intended to provide transport and logistics infrastructure aimed at creating easy connectivity between the Eastern African Countries of Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The project connects a population of 160 million people in the three countries.

It is President Ruto’s first international visit to South Sudan since inauguration.

 

