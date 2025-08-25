Justice Minister presents four South Sudan–UAE deals to parliament

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has presented a Memorandum of Understanding, two agreements, and a treaty between South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates to the national parliament for deliberation and ratification.

Among the documents presented by Dr. Wek Mamer Kuol is a Memorandum of Understanding on the exemption of entry visa requirements.

If approved, the agreement will allow nationals of both countries holding diplomatic, official, business, and ordinary passports to travel without visas.

Dr. Wek says the arrangement is meant to strengthen bilateral relations and ease the movement of citizens.

“The Government of the Republic of South Sudan and the Government of United Arab Emirates agreed to strengthen the bilateral operation between the two countries confirming the willingness to exempt the nationals of their countries from entry visa requirements 3.

“Purpose of Memorandum of Understanding The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to develop bilateral relations and strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries and to exempt the nationals from the entry visa requirements,” he said.

Dr. Wek also presented an air services agreement that was first signed in 2015. The deal is meant to facilitate international flights between and beyond the territories of both countries. It is also expected to expand air transport opportunities and promote cooperation.

He further tabled an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion, signed in 2019. The treaty aims to eliminate double taxation on income and encourage investment between South Sudan and the UAE.

The fourth document is a bilateral investment treaty to promote mutual investment and boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

Following the presentation, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba referred the documents to the parliamentary committees on Foreign Affairs, National Security, Finance and Planning, and Legislation and Justice.

The committees are expected to study the documents and report back to the House within two weeks.

