25th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

Getty Image|Courtesy

At least 20 people, including five journalists, are reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

The journalists worked with international outlets, including the Associated Press, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye

Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second, which happened as rescuers attended the scene, the Hamas-run Civil Defence says.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had carried out a strike in the area, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.

This comes two weeks after six journalists were killed in an Israeli targeted attack near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Israel does not allow international news organizations, including the BBC, into Gaza to report freely.

Popular Stories
Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 1

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 2

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 4

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 5

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule Mayor Longa: Foreign traders are squeezing out host community

Published 3 hours ago

MPs raise alarm over floods in Pochalla and Twic East

Published 4 hours ago

Justice Minister presents four South Sudan–UAE deals to parliament

Published 5 hours ago

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital

Published 5 hours ago

Gen. Aleu urges Adut to fight corruption

Published 8 hours ago

Upper Nile forms task force to support communities affected by floods

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.