Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strike on hospital

At least 20 people, including five journalists, are reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.
The journalists worked with international outlets, including the Associated Press, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye
Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second, which happened as rescuers attended the scene, the Hamas-run Civil Defence says.
The Israeli military said in a statement it had carried out a strike in the area, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.
This comes two weeks after six journalists were killed in an Israeli targeted attack near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Israel does not allow international news organizations, including the BBC, into Gaza to report freely.
