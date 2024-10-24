Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organizations has welcomed the report and recommendations of the Judicial Reforms Committee’s on judiciary reforms which he says will help in delivering genuine transitional justice, democratic and peaceful elections in the country.

The report found out that South Sudanese have lost confidence in the country’s judiciary and strongly demand for reforms in the institution.

It cited widespread interference in the judicial independence by members in the executive.

Other findings include low number of judges at all courts and extreme under representation of women.

The report also indicated popular demand for the establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible constitutional court.

CEPO’s Executive Director Mr. Edmund Yakani describes the report’s findings as a step towards effective access to justice in the country.

Yakani believes that reforms in the judiciary will lay down concrete foundation for nurturing accountable and transparent governance with regard to respect of rule of law and human rights.

According to him, the inadequate access to justice and lack of respect for fundamental human rights have been the driving factors of political instability and insecurity in the country.

He emphasized the need for genuine judiciary is key to securing sustainable and duration political stability, peace and security in the country.

“Working for genuine judiciary reform in post conflict and transitional period in South Sudan is a healthy move for securing sustainable and duration political to stability, peace and security.

“It is important that now, South Sudan is undertaking steps for operationalize judiciary reforms. This will help in deliverance of genuine transitional justice, democratic and peaceful elections”, said Yakani.

Mr Yakani said flawed judiciary fastens citizen’s loss of trust and confidence in the government of the day, thereby undermining its authorities.

The CEPO’s boss has urged the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to expedite implementation of the validated report and its recommendations on judiciary reforms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter