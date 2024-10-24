24th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

CEPO Executive Director Edmund Yakani. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organizations has welcomed the report and recommendations of the Judicial Reforms Committee’s on judiciary reforms which he says will help in delivering genuine transitional justice, democratic and peaceful elections in the country.

The report found out that South Sudanese have lost confidence in the country’s judiciary and strongly demand for reforms in the institution.

It cited widespread interference in the judicial independence by members in the executive.

Other findings include low number of judges at all courts and extreme under representation of women.

The report also indicated popular demand for the establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible constitutional court.

CEPO’s Executive Director Mr. Edmund Yakani describes the report’s findings as a step towards effective access to justice in the country.

Yakani believes that reforms in the judiciary will lay down concrete foundation for nurturing accountable and transparent governance with regard to respect of rule of law and human rights.

According to him, the inadequate access to justice and lack of respect for fundamental human rights have been the driving factors of political instability and insecurity in the country.

He emphasized the need for genuine judiciary is key to securing sustainable and duration political stability, peace and security in the country.

“Working for genuine judiciary reform in post conflict and transitional period in South Sudan is a healthy move for securing sustainable and duration political to stability, peace and security.

“It is important that now, South Sudan is undertaking steps for operationalize judiciary reforms. This will help in deliverance of genuine transitional justice, democratic and peaceful elections”, said Yakani.

Mr Yakani said flawed judiciary fastens citizen’s loss of trust and confidence in the government of the day, thereby undermining its authorities.

The CEPO’s boss has urged the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to expedite implementation of the validated report and its recommendations on judiciary reforms.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 1

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 2

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 3

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration 5

South Sudan, Kenya ink MoU on customs collaboration

Published October 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US Embassy urges unity gov’t to fund child vaccinations on World Polio Day

Published 22 mins ago

Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Published 2 hours ago

Judicial reforms report step towards effective governance-Yakani

Published 2 hours ago

Chief Justice proposes specialized courts for refugees, environment, and animal welfare

Published 3 hours ago

Central Equatoria reports seven cases of abandoned children due to poverty

Published 4 hours ago

Judicial reform recommendations signal new era for rule of law – Justice Madol

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.