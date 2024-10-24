24th October 2024
Chief Justice proposes specialized courts for refugees, environment, and animal welfare

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

A herd of Tiang is seen here, part of the millions of wildlife in South Sudan that hosts one of nature's most spectacular events: the Great Nile Migration, the largest land mammal migration on Earth. — Courtesy of Marcus Westberg

The Chief Justice has proposed the creation of specialized courts to tackle issues related to refugees and displaced persons, as well as matters concerning environmental protection and animal welfare.

Justice Chan Reech Madut spoke on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, during a validation workshop detailing the reports of the Judicial Reform Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Chief Justice says there are unique legal challenges faced by individuals uprooted by conflict.

He says, this though aligns with the Gender-based Violence and Juvenile courts which have improved access to the legal system.

Justice Reec says the establishment of special courts for wildlife and environmental protection is crucial due to increasing offences that harm wildlife and degrade the natural world.

The Chief Justice spoke yesterday during a validation workshop detailing the reports of the Judicial Reforms Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“On access to Justice, I think we have already done our best in South Sudan; I have introduced something called a mobile court system. I believe that if we wait for judicial buildings and institutions across the country, it will take generations,” Justice Reec said.

“We produce what we call gender-based violence Court here in Juba and Juvenile Court,” he said.

“Also, I’m thinking about specialized courts for refugees and the displays and special court for animal protection and court for protection of the environment its relevant issues these days,” he said.

“If people’s behaviour is affecting the environment, we should have, a specialized court, for this kind of offence,” he concluded.

The Chief Justice said one of the most innovative solutions the Judiciary introduced is the mobile court system.

