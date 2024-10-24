Richard Sultan receives 2024 IGAD Media award, 10 days after his passing

Journalist Richard Sultan received an award alongside another South Sudanese journalist at the IGAD Media Awards 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya, just ten days after his passing.



Family sources confirm that the late Richard Sultan passed away tend days ago after a brief illness in South Sudan.

Sultan was honoured in the Digital Media category for his contributions to Open Democracy.

His award was accepted on his behalf by Mamer Abraham, a reporter with Voice of America Africa who also won an award at the IGAD Radio Awards 2024 alongside Sultan.

Abraham was recognized for his report on Sudanese refugees in South Sudan calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan.

The second award was subsequently given to the late South Sudanese journalist Richard Sultan, who recently passed away after a short illness.

According to a post from Hot in Juba, Sultan served as a senior editor for the platform’s online content.

“Hot in Juba is mourning the sudden death of Richard Amoko, known to many as Richard Sultan, a senior editor who played a pivotal role in shaping Hot in Juba media house’s voice,” stated the statement. “Amoko passed away following an abrupt illness and was laid to rest in his hometown of Nimule. Amoko was a respected figure in South Sudan’s journalism community, known for his dedication and passion for storytelling,” “His contributions at Hot in Juba were instrumental in producing some of the publication’s most popular stories, particularly those that resonated with the nation’s youth.”

The IGAD Media Awards celebrate excellence in journalism and media production across the Horn of Africa.

The 2024 edition was held under the theme: “Narratives of Hope: Inspiring a Peaceful, Secure, and Inclusive Future.”

Other winners included journalists from Kenya, Uganda, and other IGAD member countries.

The awardees will be invited to a one-day training session on IGAD’s mandate, programmes, challenges, and accomplishments.

In addition, the winners will receive accreditation to participate in select major IGAD events, granting them access to IGAD assemblies, exclusive content, and expert insights.

The IGAD Media Awards are open to all practising journalists and freelancers working in mainstream or multimedia outlets across the eight IGAD member countries: Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

