1st July 2025
Juba roadblock killing: Activist demands accountability

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has strongly condemned the fatal shooting of Garang Simon Dhieu, a Juba hotel staff member, by a law enforcement officer at a checkpoint over the weekend.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO, described Garang as a professional, peace-loving, and sociable South Sudanese citizen, widely known and respected among civil society members and participants of workshops frequently held at the hotel.

Yakani stressed that regardless of the circumstances at the checkpoint, nothing could justify the use of lethal force.

CEPO welcomed the news of the officer’s arrest, but Yakani called for a swift and transparent legal process, urging authorities to act without fear or favor.

He issued a stern warning against the prevailing culture of impunity, where perpetrators are sometimes shielded from justice due to their connections with influential political or military figures.

“I strongly condemn the misconduct and misbehaviours of members of our law enforcement agents who committed the act of killing Garang Simon Dhieu, who is a guard of the hotel,” Yakani stated.

“Most of us who engage in workshops in the hotel, see [him] as a professional South Sudanese who is social, who is a peacemaker, who is a lover who likes everybody. Whatever the mistake that might have happened in that particular checkpoint does not warrant any member of the law enforcement agent to shoot at him and kill him.”

Yakani further urged the Inspector General of Police, along with the heads of National Security, Military Intelligence, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to take decisive disciplinary action against junior officers who abuse their authority.

He highlighted ongoing issues such as harassment, intimidation, and the misuse of official identification by officers to pursue personal agendas, stressing the need for better discipline and conduct in the use of firearms.

He concluded by calling on the national leadership and judiciary to uphold justice for Garang’s family without compromise, ensuring this incident serves as a critical lesson for all law enforcement agencies.

