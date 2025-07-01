Women in uniform train to combat GBV, enhance conflict resolution

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – At least 40 women in uniform from across South Sudan recently gathered in Juba for a three-day training organized by the South Sudan Women’s Security Network (SSWSN).

The workshop, held from June 30th to July 2nd, aimed to strengthen their crucial role in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and advancing conflict resolution skills within the security sector.

The impactful gathering was held under the theme: “Women In South Sudan Security Sector: Security Thrives When Women Lead, Participate, and Decide.”

Lieutenant Colonel Harriet Fozier-Ginaba, Executive Director of SSWSN and an officer at Juba Military Hospital, explained that the network was founded in 2022.

It operates with the support of the Ministries of Gender, Defence, and Interior, and receives backing from international partners including UN Women, UNDP, UNMISS, EVA, and HelpAge Network.

The SSWSN comprises women from South Sudan’s five organized forces: the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), Police Service, Prison Service, Civil Defence, and Wildlife Service.

Lt. Col. Harriet called for more targeted awareness and capacity-building programs specifically for women in uniform.

“The network was established in 2022 with the support from the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, and also the partners like UN Women, UNDP, UNMISS, EVA, HelpAge Network,” she stated.

“The network is comprised of five organized forces… Concerning our message, we are asking our partners to take women in uniform for awareness about GBV. For the training of today, I was really happy because we are going to understand conflict resolution.”

Grace Garang of Hope Africa South Sudan highlighted the persistent challenges facing women in the security sector, particularly the lack of adequate representation in leadership and decision-making roles. She noted that women are often relegated to support positions, excluded from core decision-making processes.

Despite these challenges, Garang praised the unified network’s efforts in fostering solidarity among its members.

She stressed that by working together, women in uniform are stronger, more organized, and better equipped to work towards their common goal. “The security sector is not very suitable for most women. The percentage of women in leadership and decision-making is very small,” Garang observed.

“The women who are even in the sector are in maybe more or less positions. They are not involved in decision-making. And also, the women within themselves and the network that was created are trying to encourage and to change these unified forces from the police, from the prisons, and just to create that network in which they can work together. I think they are much stronger when they’re together than in different sectors. They are more organized. They have a plan.”

The workshop was attended by 40 women officers and various stakeholders, all committed to enhancing women’s vital contributions to peace, security, and justice across South Sudan.

