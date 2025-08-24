Juba national stadium to roll out mobile money system ahead of world cup qualifier

The management of Juba National Stadium has announced plans to adopt a mobile money system for all financial transactions, including ticket sales, facility rentals, and other services.

The move comes as the stadium prepares to host major events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Sudan and Congo on September 5, followed by the Premier League Championship matches.

With a newly renovated seating capacity of around 7,000, the stadium is positioning itself as a modern venue for both local and international competitions.

Ticket prices will range from 3,000 to 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds, depending on the seating category.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Stadium Director Jalal Abdullah Doka said the adoption of mobile money will enhance transparency, reduce operational costs, and improve crowd management at entry points.

“We are introducing a digital ticketing system, relying on mobile money for payment. This will help us manage finances more effectively and reduce the costs and time spent on printing and counting paper tickets,” Doka said.

“With the government now supporting mobile money, we believe this system will ease congestion at the gates and promote better accountability.”

The announcement follows the legalization of mobile money in July 2025 by the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS). The central bank’s decision recognizes mobile platforms operated by telecom companies as legitimate tenders for goods and services.

According to BoSS, the measure is part of its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan, which aims to increase mobile money usage among adults to 30 percent by 2027.

The policy also provides legal protection for mobile money users and service providers.

While the decision has been praised by analysts and business leaders as a step toward financial inclusion and digital transformation, some have raised concerns over regulatory gaps, transaction security, and inflation risks.

In response, National Minister of Trade Atong Kual Manyang reaffirmed the government’s support for the initiative and urged traders nationwide to accept mobile money as a reliable and secure form of payment.

