24th August 2025

Police arrest 40 suspected gang members in Bor

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 5 hours ago

Police man guards jail in Bor town - courtesy

Authorities in Jonglei State arrested around 40 suspected gang members during a police operation conducted yesterday in Bor town.

Speaking to the state-owned TV, SSBC, on Saturday, Bor Mayor Jacob Acheik Machar confirmed the arrests and identified the suspects as individuals who have long been involved in disturbing public order in the town.

“This is the crackdown of the gangsters,” said Mayor Acheik.

“These boys have disturbed the town for so many days, so many months, so many years. Many people have lost their lives through the activities they are doing.”

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his support and cooperation during the operation.

Standing beside some of the arrested individuals, Acheik called on families to stop supporting children involved in criminal activity.

“These are our own kids, but today is a day of celebration. All parents must stand with the legitimate children, not those who are hostile to their neighbors and to themselves,” he said.

He added that the government will take responsibility for rehabilitating the youth through orientation programs.

“We must make these kids go and follow the new orientation which will be given to them by the Government of South Sudan.”

The mayor said the government remains committed to restoring peace in Bor and holding wrongdoers accountable.

