27th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba International Airport undergoing expansion, UNMISS relocation underway

Juba International Airport undergoing expansion, UNMISS relocation underway

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Juba International Airport, July 2025 - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has announced that the long-awaited expansion of Juba International Airport is officially underway, a process that includes the relocation of UNMISS offices from Tongpiny.

David Loputu Paulino, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the SSCAA, confirmed the project on Eye Radio’s Dawn program.

He said the expansion is being led by the authority and that UNMISS is being moved to a designated area known as “UN House” along Yei Road.

According to Loputu, UNMISS’s presence at the airport was always meant to be temporary, a condition outlined in the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA).

He clarified that section 12 of the agreement pertains to the operation of UN aircraft, not the entirety of UN operations. The relocation of ground offices will free up crucial space needed for the airport’s growth.

Bol Ring Gum, Acting Manager for Air Traffic Management at the SSCAA, said the expansion will provide additional parking space for international flights. He pointed out that with three international flights arriving within a two-hour window, more safe and secure apron space is critical.

“You have three international flights. You must make sure that their parking is safe and secure,” Gum said, adding that the effort also includes improvements to the taxiways and overall airport security.

The expansion is a key step in modernizing the country’s main airport, which has faced a need for larger and more efficient infrastructure.

The government has long been advocating for this move, with National Minister of Information Michael Makuei reiterating the request for UNMISS to relocate as recently as March.

The SSCAA says it has a mutual understanding with the UN and is giving the mission time to relocate based on its internal schedules.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 1

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 2

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 3

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source 4

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published August 21, 2025

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools 5

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published August 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

Published 22 minutes ago

Ex-E’Guinea anti-corruption chief with over 400 sextapes faces 18-year jail term

Published 34 minutes ago

South Sudan and Ethiopia revive key economic agreements

Published 1 hour ago

VP Bol Mel, Presidential Envoy Adut Salva discuss Special Programs

Published 1 hour ago

Floods devastate Ayod County, displacing residents and destroying crops

Published 2 hours ago

Raja County launches road rehabilitation project

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.