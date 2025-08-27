Juba International Airport undergoing expansion, UNMISS relocation underway

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has announced that the long-awaited expansion of Juba International Airport is officially underway, a process that includes the relocation of UNMISS offices from Tongpiny.
David Loputu Paulino, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the SSCAA, confirmed the project on Eye Radio’s Dawn program.
He said the expansion is being led by the authority and that UNMISS is being moved to a designated area known as “UN House” along Yei Road.
According to Loputu, UNMISS’s presence at the airport was always meant to be temporary, a condition outlined in the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA).
He clarified that section 12 of the agreement pertains to the operation of UN aircraft, not the entirety of UN operations. The relocation of ground offices will free up crucial space needed for the airport’s growth.
Bol Ring Gum, Acting Manager for Air Traffic Management at the SSCAA, said the expansion will provide additional parking space for international flights. He pointed out that with three international flights arriving within a two-hour window, more safe and secure apron space is critical.
“You have three international flights. You must make sure that their parking is safe and secure,” Gum said, adding that the effort also includes improvements to the taxiways and overall airport security.
The expansion is a key step in modernizing the country’s main airport, which has faced a need for larger and more efficient infrastructure.
The government has long been advocating for this move, with National Minister of Information Michael Makuei reiterating the request for UNMISS to relocate as recently as March.
The SSCAA says it has a mutual understanding with the UN and is giving the mission time to relocate based on its internal schedules.