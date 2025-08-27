Raja County launches road rehabilitation project

RAJA, Western Barh El Ghazal (Eye Radio) —Local authorities and the community in Raja County in Western Barh el Ghazal state have launched a road rehabilitation project with a budget of 54 million South Sudanese Pounds.
According to Raja County Commissioner Adyson Arkanygelo, the project was officially launched on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
The initiative, which aims to repair critical internal roads and the historic Raja Bridge, is a joint effort between the county government and local citizens.
It will specifically target the 1,250-meter-long road that connects the county headquarters to the Customs Point at the border with Sudan, a route that also includes the Raja Bridge, which was built in 1931.
“Our objective is to rehabilitate the internal roads, as we have identified several routes in urgent need of maintenance,” Arkanygelo said in a statement.
He emphasized the importance of the Raja Bridge, calling it “vital for both citizens and traders.”
The Commissioner noted that the project’s funding is a shared responsibility, with 80% of the cost covered by the county government and the remaining 20% financed by the community.
Committees comprising political parties, youth, women, and traditional leaders have been formed to raise contributions, including building materials and food supplies for the workers.
Arkanygelo said the collaboration reflects a strong community commitment to improving local infrastructure and economic activity.