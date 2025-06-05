5th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba county halts Nyamini land allocation citing security risks

Juba county halts Nyamini land allocation citing security risks

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

A signpost marks the administrative center of Lado Payam, where more than 22,000 plots were allocated for settlement and investment in the Nyamini and Lodimi areas of Juba County. Photo: Jeniffer Nyling

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Juba County have ordered the immediate suspension of all land demarcation activities in the Nyamini area of Central Equatoria State, citing security concerns and the need to restore order.

The directive, issued through Local Order No. 2/2025 by County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, halts all ongoing land processes, including plot allocation, site inspection, and road construction in the area.

According to the order seen by Eye Radio, the suspension follows Resolution Number 2 from the 14th Ordinary State Security Committee meeting held last week. The move is a direct response to escalating tensions linked to rapid land distribution in the area.

Just days before the ban, local chiefs and community leaders had allocated more than 22,000 plots in Nyamini for both residential and investment purposes, triggering a rush of activity from prospective landowners and developers.

Commissioner Ezbon said the suspension is backed by legal authority under Republican Decree No. RSS/RD/J/56/2024 and the Local Government Act of 2009.

He emphasised that the decision was necessary to address emerging disputes and prevent potential instability.

“This order is aimed at restoring order in the area and ensuring that land allocation processes follow due procedures,” he stated.

Signed and sealed in Juba on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the order will remain in force until further notice. The development is expected to affect hundreds of individuals and investors who had already begun preparations to settle or develop property in the area.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 1

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 2

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 3

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 4

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official 5

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN urges deployment of judges to Unity and Upper Nile States

Published 21 minutes ago

Envoys urge leaders to tackle root causes of political crisis

Published 29 minutes ago

Chief Justice urged to curb judges’ abuse of contempt powers

Published 51 minutes ago

Juba county halts Nyamini land allocation citing security risks

Published 1 hour ago

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t to install five more weighbridges to protect roads

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.