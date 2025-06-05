Juba county halts Nyamini land allocation citing security risks

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Juba County have ordered the immediate suspension of all land demarcation activities in the Nyamini area of Central Equatoria State, citing security concerns and the need to restore order.

The directive, issued through Local Order No. 2/2025 by County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, halts all ongoing land processes, including plot allocation, site inspection, and road construction in the area.

According to the order seen by Eye Radio, the suspension follows Resolution Number 2 from the 14th Ordinary State Security Committee meeting held last week. The move is a direct response to escalating tensions linked to rapid land distribution in the area.

Just days before the ban, local chiefs and community leaders had allocated more than 22,000 plots in Nyamini for both residential and investment purposes, triggering a rush of activity from prospective landowners and developers.

Commissioner Ezbon said the suspension is backed by legal authority under Republican Decree No. RSS/RD/J/56/2024 and the Local Government Act of 2009.

He emphasised that the decision was necessary to address emerging disputes and prevent potential instability.

“This order is aimed at restoring order in the area and ensuring that land allocation processes follow due procedures,” he stated.

Signed and sealed in Juba on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the order will remain in force until further notice. The development is expected to affect hundreds of individuals and investors who had already begun preparations to settle or develop property in the area.

