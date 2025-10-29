Juba city council criticized over ‘excessive taxation’ and harassment of women vendors

Juba, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The Director of Social Welfare in Central Equatoria State, has called on Juba city authorities to review what he described as excessive taxation and the persistent harassment of women vendors and tea sellers.

Mr. Omar Sherif El Deen, made his remarks during the launch of the Women’s Livelihood Training Program for Juba County, held at the Central Equatoria State Women’s Union Centre on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Mr. Omar expressed serious concerns about the challenges faced by these small-scale traders, emphasizing that many women working in markets and roadside kiosks are the main breadwinners for their families and deserve fair conditions to sustain their livelihoods.

He issued a direct appeal to the city’s leadership, specifically addressing the Mayor. “I want to request the officials present here to go and pass this message to the Mayor. That this issue of chasing women vendors and tea sellers should stop.

These women are not just earning for themselves; they are feeding families and raising children,” Mr. Omar stated.

He added that city authorities must “reconsider the heavy taxes imposed on them and provide safe, accessible spaces for them to operate their small businesses.”

Mr. Omar underscored the vital role small-scale female entrepreneurs play in the city’s informal economy, providing essential goods and services that support thousands of households.

He warned that continued harassment and high taxation could ultimately force many women out of business, leading to a deepening of poverty and unemployment.

In addition to advocating for women traders, the Director also highlighted a significant issue affecting persons with disabilities (PWDs), noting the lack of proper accessibility features in many commercial buildings across Juba.

“Many shop entrances are constructed too high, making it difficult for persons with disabilities to enter and access services,” Mr. Omar pointed out.

He stressed the legal and moral imperative for inclusivity: “These PWDs have right to access anything they wish in those shops. So, Shop owners should ensure their premises are inclusive and accessible to all.”

Mr. Omar concluded his remarks by urging business owners, local authorities, and city planners to adopt inclusive and gender-sensitive policies that actively promote fairness and equal opportunity across Juba’s markets and commercial areas.

His comments drew wide attention at the event, underscoring the growing debate around women’s economic empowerment and the critical need for more supportive and inclusive urban policies in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter