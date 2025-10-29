29th October 2025

SSPDF chief orders arrest of troops over re-erected Juba–Bor checkpoint

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Gen Dr Paul Nang Majok, SSPDF Chief of the Defence Force addressing a meeting in Nimule on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Photo Courtesy

The Chief of Defence Forces, Dr. Paul Nang on Tuesday ordered the arrest of soldiers who re-established a dismantled military checkpoint along the Juba–Bor road following the Sunday Mapau incident, according to SSPDF spokesperson.

According to Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the Chief of Defence Forces visited the site earlier and directed the immediate removal of the checkpoint, which was subsequently closed.

However, reports later indicated that the same checkpoint had been re-erected despite the earlier order.

In response, Dr. Paul Nang instructed the Chief of Military Intelligence and the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Operations to apprehend all personnel involved in re-establishing the checkpoint.

General Lul said the soldiers would be brought to Juba for detention and investigation.

General Koang questioned why the checkpoint was reinstated after clear instructions had been given to dismantle it, describing the act as a violation of command directives.

He said, “This morning, we received information indicating that it was re-established. In response, the Chief of Defence Forces directed the Chief of Military Intelligence and the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Operations to go and collect all those who re-erected the checkpoint. They will be arrested, detained, and investigated.”

He questioned why the soldiers defied direct orders, saying, Why are they re-establishing after clear orders were given?”

Meanwhile, the SSPDF Spokesperson said he had no confirmed information regarding reports of an aerial bombardment in Tonj County, adding that he will consult field commanders to verify the claims before issuing an official statement.

